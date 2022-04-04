Times Cinema Reopens This Weekend

× Expand Photo: Times Cinema - Facebook Times Cinema exterior Times Cinema

In 1978 I saw Madame Rosa at the Times Cinema—and for the first time saw wine and cheese served in a movie theater. The Times was an art house on Milwaukee’s West Side in those days. In the years since it has seen several manager-owners including Larry Widen and Eric Levin; has shown a variety of films including classics, midnight flicks and first runs of new releases; and hosted film festivals ranging from the Milwaukee International Film Festival to the horror-oriented Twisted Dreams Film Festival.

On Friday, April 8, after being shuttered for two years because of the pandemic, the Times will reopen with an Alfred Hitchcock weekend. “Our new programming plan is for the Times to become a theater that shows older films in series or theme-based runs. We hope to build our own mini film festivals and reflect elements of what is happening in our community, the nation and around the world,” says Lee Barczak, owner of the Times and Bay View’s Avalon Atmospheric Theater.

The thematic runs will be programmed around genres, directors, film stars and events on the calendar. Later this month, the Times and the Avalon will host screenings for the Milwaukee Film Festival (April 2-May 5) along with the Oriental Theater on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

All these years later, the Times is serving wine again—and a full bar—in addition to nachos, waffle fries and a variety of housemade pizzas. Yes, there will be popcorn.