Trade Hotel Announces AntetokounBros Store

× Expand Photo via AntetokounmBros AntetokounmBros Clothing

The Trade Hotel, which recently celebrated its grand opening, has partnered with another prominent landmark in the Deer District to unveil the retail tenant for the property. The hotel will feature a store from the AntetokounBros brand, owned by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, marking their first United States location.

Working in close collaboration with The Trade Hotel and NCG Hospitality, AntetokounBros aims to offer a distinct retail experience for guests of the hotel as well as being open to the public. This marks the brand's second store, following the success of its flagship location in Athens, Greece.

Andy Inman, Chief Development Officer at NCG, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "As the Official Hotel of the Deer District, The Trade Hotel is a natural fit for the AntetokounBros Store. Since the inception of The Trade, we have strived to pay homage to Milwaukee's rich history and strong work ethic. The AntetokounBros brand perfectly aligns with our vision, catering to both the hotel guests and loyal Bucks fans."

The AntetokounBros' arrival in the US market is eagerly anticipated, promising a shopping destination for Milwaukee residents and Bucks fans. Items include everything from clothing to accessories, many of which Giannis has sported off the court in press conferences and public appearances.

The AntetokounBros’ flagship store is certainly a welcome sign for any Bucks skeptics in regards to Giannis’ commitment to the city. You can preview the full collection at the AntetokounmBros website, and an opening date has yet to be announced.