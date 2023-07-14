TRUE Skool and Marcus Performing Arts Center Announce Summer Park Jam

Image via Marcus Performing Arts Center Summer Park Jam

TRUE Skool and the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) have announced their plans for a momentous two-day celebration in Downtown Milwaukee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop's creation. The 2023 Summer Park Jam, now in its fifth year, will be held on August 11-12 at the MPAC Outdoor Grounds, showcasing and honoring all aspects of hip hop culture. The event will feature performances by local talents including Speech from the Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development, as well as iconic rap lyricist Wordsworth.

Fidel Verdin, Co-Executive Director at TRUE Skool, emphasized the significance of Hip Hop culture, stating, "Hip Hop Culture embodies both education and entertainment, often referred to as 'Edutainment,' as well as entrepreneurship. Our Summer Park Jam weekend encapsulates all of these elements."

The festivities will kick off on Friday, August 11, the exact date of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary, with the "CEO Sessions." This portion of the Summer Park Jam will offer industry-level discussions and networking opportunities for local creative entrepreneurs and educators eager to enhance their craft. Notable figures such as Wordsworth, renowned author and iconic rap lyricist, and Makalya Binter, a cross-branding specialist and graphic designer, will provide valuable insights and resources during the event. Additionally, various speakers from the media and music sectors are scheduled to participate in panels and pop-up workshops.

The Summer Park Jam will continue on Saturday, August 12, at the Peck Pavilion on the MPAC Outdoor Grounds with an all-ages outdoor festival. Attendees can look forward to live performances, interactive activities, local vendors, a mobile skatepark, live graffiti art displays, and breakdancing competitions. The evening is headlined by Speech, the Milwaukee native and co-founder of Arrested Development at 7 p.m.

"Hip Hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and guess what? I am coming back home to Milwaukee to celebrate this monumental occasion with all of you! There's no better place to be than right here in Milwaukee” said Speech via video message. “Join Arrested Development and the incredible TRUE Skool fam on Saturday, August 12, at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts for an unforgettable 2023 Summer Park Jam!"

Jared Duymovic, MPAC Vice President of Programming and Engagement, shared his enthusiasm for this year's Summer Park Jam, stating, "This event is just the beginning of our year-long collaborative programming, which will honor different facets of Hip Hop cultural arts and education. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is thrilled to partner with TRUE Skool to provide opportunities for youth and families to engage with our rich local arts community."

With a range of events, performances, and educational sessions, the 2023 Summer Park Jam promises to be a momentous occasion that pays homage to the vibrant and influential hip hop culture while providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents.

For more information, visit the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts website.