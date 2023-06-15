× Expand Image via Water Street Dance Water Street Dance's Illuminate

Water Street Dance Milwaukee is renowned for its innovative and captivating performances, and their upcoming show, "Illuminate," promises to be no exception. This highly anticipated production will be a mesmerizing dance spectacle that combines dynamic choreography, innovative lighting design, set design, live music and poetry. With their exceptional dancers and artistic vision, Water Street Dance Milwaukee is poised to take the stage and illuminate the hearts of spectators with their powerful repertory.

At the heart of "Illuminate" is the brilliant choreography that Water Street Dance Milwaukee is known for. Led by visionary artistic director, Morgan Williams, the dancers will deliver a captivating blend of contemporary, ballet, jazz and hip-hop movements that showcase their technical skill and athleticism. The choreography explores themes of light, transformation, and human connection, inviting the audience on an emotional journey through the power of movement.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee has generated a high level of anticipation among dance enthusiasts and art lovers alike due to their reputation for delivering exceptional performances. As the company prepares to take the stage, expectations are running high for another unforgettable experience. "Illuminate" promises to leave a lasting impact, evoking a range of emotions and inspiring viewers with its dancers, imaginative lighting design and unique set design.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Don't miss the opportunity to see Water Street Dance Milwaukee's spectacular performance at The Broadway Theatre Center in the Historic Third Ward on June 23 and 24, 2023. Tickets start at $30.

Click here for tickets and more information.