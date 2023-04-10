Wisconsin Ranked 12th Best State for Healthy Life

× Expand Photo: Mark Anthony Pratt Running in the Park

According to a recent study conducted by Life Extension, Wisconsin has been ranked as the 12th best state to live a long and healthy life. The study evaluated various factors including life expectancy, healthy lifestyle choices, and healthcare spending. The research revealed that despite the United States spending more on healthcare per capita than any other country in the world, it ranks only 40th in global life expectancy.

Life Extension's report analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Census Bureau. The study found that Wisconsin has a life expectancy of 77.7 years and ranks 13th for healthy living based on factors such as diet, fitness, stress, sleep, outdoor activity, and social connection. Overall, however, the state ranked 12th in the study.

Wisconsin's ranking highlights the significant impact that lifestyle choices can have on an individual's longevity. While America's overall life expectancy has decreased by two years to 78.5 years, Wisconsin continues to offer a healthy living environment for its residents.

The study identified Hawaii as the best state to live a long and healthy life, with an average life span of 80.7 years. Weather did not seem to be a factor, though, as Minnesota ranked number two over all, and then Vermont, which saw the top ranking for healthy lifestyles. Wisconsin's 12th place ranking, however indicates that it offers a desirable living environment for those seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a long life.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

You can view the full study here via the Life Extension website.