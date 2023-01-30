Wisconsin Ranked 9th Best State for Singles

× Expand Image via Ivan Burchak Getty Images/iStockphoto 1159430541

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and with high inflation making dates more expensive, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the best and worst states for singles in 2023. The report includes expert commentary and aims to help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including the share of single adults, online-dating opportunities, and restaurants per capita. The data set ranges from various factors that contribute to the dating experience in each state.

According to the study, Wisconsin ranks 9th overall with a total score of 57.74, based on dating opportunities, dating economics, romance and fun. Individually, Wisconsin ranks 19th for dating opportunities, 10th for dating economics, and 7th for romance and fun.

Different people have different priorities when searching for love, but certain states make dating easier than others. For example, states with low cost of living offer the opportunity for more affordable or frequent dates, which is especially attractive during this period of high inflation. On the other hand, if you're financially stable, you might appreciate a state with more attractions and opportunities for new experiences with a potential partner. Additionally, a state with a higher proportion of single adults can improve your chances of finding love.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Everyone’s search for love is unique, but certain states offer more favorable conditions for finding a romantic partner. If you're single and looking for love, consider moving to a state that offers the right balance of dating opportunities, affordability, and attractions.

To view the full study, visit the Wallethub website.