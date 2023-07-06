Wisconsin Ranks Fifth Among Lottery-Loving States

× Expand Image via Cylonphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto 639841602

According to a recent study by casino sweepstakes website CasinosSweeps.com, Wisconsin has emerged as the fifth most lottery-obsessed state in the United States. The study analyzed the monthly search volumes per 100,000 people for over 140 lottery-related terms, shedding light on the nation's fascination with winning big.

Topping the list is Massachusetts, where residents exhibit an insatiable interest in the lottery, with an average monthly search volume per 100,000 of 24,510. The Massachusetts State Lottery, established in 1972 and marking its 50th anniversary in 2022, offers a variety of games, including state-exclusive options and multi-state lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions. Powerball emerges as the most sought-after lottery in Massachusetts, with an average of 4,108 searches per 100,000 individuals each month. Notably, a Massachusetts resident clinched the eighth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, securing a staggering $758.7 million Powerball win.

In fifth place is Wisconsin, with an average of 21,530 monthly searches per 100,000 individuals. The Wisconsin Lottery began operations in 1988, with lottery tickets initially sold by the Oneida Nation at their reservation. Notably, in 2019, a 24-year-old Wisconsin resident claimed a massive jackpot of $768.4 million, ranking as the sixth-highest lottery prize ever won in the U.S. Among the various lotteries, Mega Millions garners the most attention in Wisconsin, with an average of 3,893 searches per 100,000 individuals each month.

Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for CasinosSweeps.com emphasized the historical popularity of lotteries and sweepstakes in the United States. Unlike other countries, each state in the U.S. operates its own lottery, allowing players to participate in multi-state games as well. The spokesperson highlighted that the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket amounted to a staggering $2.04 billion, claimed by a California player in 2022. Despite lottery winnings being considered taxable income, such life-changing amounts continue to captivate individuals and attract them to participate, offering them the opportunity to directly contribute to state services.

If you’re still dreaming of hitting it big in Wisconsin, you’re not alone, and now there’s hard data to prove that.