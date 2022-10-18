World Cup Party at Drexel Town Square

× Expand Photo: Moran's Pub - moranspub.com World Cup at Moran's Pub

Moran’s Pub (912 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee) has long been a contender in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest under Irish Pubs. But aside from pouring Guinness, Moran’s has also been recognized by our readers as one of the city’s top Sports Bars, a place where people congregate to watch the Brewers, the Bucks, the Packers … and soccer.

On Nov. 25, Moran’s and the City of Oak Creek will sponsor an outdoor viewing party at Drexel Town Square (8040 S. Sixth St.) for World Cup soccer. The party with the big screen begins at 9 a.m. with the Netherlands-Ecuador match starting at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m. the U.S. takes on England.

“I’m excited to bring this family-friendly event to Oak Creek, and I can’t thank the city enough for its partnership,” said James Moran, owner of Moran’s Pub, a family run place for more than a quarter century. The viewing party is expected to draw folks from beyond Milwaukee’s south shore. Said Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz, “I can’t wait to see Drexel Town Square come to life with the World Cup – and show off our city to fans from across the region.”

There will be food trucks on hand and beer and specialty drinks by Moran’s. The party will continue indoors at Moran’s Pub—and throughout the World Cup—with drink specials, live music and more. The pub will screen World Cup games throughout the tournament on its big-screen TVs. “I love how soccer brings everyone closer together where you leave as friends no matter the outcome of the match,” Moran said.

Learn more about the viewing party at the Moran’s Pub website and Facebook page. Both will be updated regularly as the event approaches.