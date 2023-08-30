History of Turner Hall

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Turners - milwaukeeturners.org Turner Hall Turner Hall

“Poets, painters, musicians, mayors, and other public leaders have all found companionship and appreciation within these walls.”

—Milwaukee Mayor Frank Zeidler, 1951

“A sound mind in a sound body maximizes human potential of intellectual and physical growth.”

—Turners founder Frederick Ludwig Jahn, 1811

Photo courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society Turner Hall in 19th Century Milwaukee Turner Hall in 19th Century Milwaukee

The Turn Verein was an early 19th century German political and social group that used athletics to prepare young men for the rigors of military drills. The name was derived from the words turnen, “to practice gymnastics,” and verein, a club or union. As increasing numbers of Germans emigrated to America, they bought the Turn Verein philosophy with them. In Milwaukee, a charter was established in 1855 in a private home on the east side. Though many residents spoke German, the group renamed itself the Turners to quickly assimilate themselves into American culture. They also erected a small building at what is now 1034 North Vel R. Phillips Avenue that was devoted to Turner membership.

Enrollment dropped during the Civil War due to local members being killed in battle. After the war, the organization’s initially modest Socialist platform became bolder as increasing numbers of prominent Milwaukee politicians joined the group. Their large financial contributions allowed the Turners to replace the original hall with a larger one in 1882.

The social aspect of Turners was evident in the Sunday picnics where families enjoyed games, food, and music from one of the city’s best orchestras. The elaborate ballroom on the second floor was a popular venue for political gatherings, dancing, and family events such as weddings. Milwaukee composer Charles K. Harris wrote “After the Ball is Over” in 1892 after attending a dance at the hall. Although he published more than 300 songs, “After the Ball” sold a staggering five million units of sheet music and solidified Harris’s 40-year-career in the music business.

Physical Education

× Expand Public Domain Milwaukee Turners Gymnasium 1900 Milwaukee Turners Gymnasium 1900

But the Turners were founded on principles of physical education, something that was not a part of the public-school curriculum at the time. Seeing an excellent opportunity to advance their presence in the city, the Turners brought their sound mind-sound body ethos to the public via athletic programs for children as well as adults. They were also progressive thinkers who modified these fitness programs for women. Gaining proficiency on the pommel horse, parallel bars, rings, and calisthenics helped participants improve their strength and health. Pianist Estelle Hodan played John Phillip Sousa marches and popular Old World waltzes to keep athletes moving in unison. The gymnastic programs carried the Turners through two world wars and the American Bicentennial before ending in the 1990s.

× Expand Milwaukee Turners ad 1960 Milwaukee Turners ad 1960

The popular Friday fish fry buffets began in 1961 and ran until the mid-1990s. Under the management of restauranteurs Howard and Eileen Stewart, went from 20 meals served on Fridays to 1,000. But by the dawn of the 21st century, the Turner building, showing the decades of neglect, underwent a multi-million-dollar facelift that included a new roof, cleaning and tuck pointing the Cream City brick façade, and replacing dysfunctional rotted windows. An additional $5 million was used to restore the once-opulent Gilded Age ballroom on the second floor in time for its 120th anniversary.

In 2007, the ballroom became one of the Pabst Theater Group concert venues. The acquisition provided PTG with a modest-sized hall that could accommodate up to 1,000 people depending on the seating arrangement. Jeff Beck, Emmy Lou Harris, Johnny Winter, Pat Benatar and Debbie Harry were among the artists who performed there in the first years of operation. A spectacular renovation to the immense dining room has allowed the Turner building to serve the city’s needs 140 years after construction in 1882.