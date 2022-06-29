Milwaukee’s Postwar Architecture Remains Timeless and Simple

× Expand Photo by Adam Levin 1960s office building on Capitol Drive interior Interior of a 1960s Milwaukee office building on Capitol Drive

Mid-Century Modern is a term originated by Cara Greenberg to describe a particular style of architecture and furniture design that was prominent in the U.S. during the post-World War II years. The origins of this particular style, along with the accessories that accompany it, were created from the lavish period when American soldiers came home, the economy boomed, and new homes were built across the country.

From this period came a wealth of new design ideas that shaped architecture and furniture based on technology of the day. As technology changed and a new generation of children was being born into the post-nuclear era, the mid-century modern style began to fade rapidly. By the 1980s, the mid-century modern style was no longer popular, although many people to this day grew up in homes and furnishings that were of that time period. Mid-century modern style should not be confused with Art Déco which dominated the previous era after the end of World War I. However, it did take a few cues from that former style in terms of the lines and angles used in larger structures.

The rapid construction of homes and other buildings also created new designs that created distinguishing features of the post-war period, which lasted until the early 1970s. The emphasis on horizontal lines and a clean, open flow setting made mid-century modern style noticeable in architectural designs for residences. Mid-century modern style has re-occurred as retro-trends often do. One of the biggest changes to the modern home was the addition of the garage which began in the 1920s when vehicles were becoming popular. It really took off with tract housing after World War II. Car ports were another feature that was in place of garages depending on the overall design. While Frank Lloyd Wright was arguably the most notable figure of mid-century modern style in terms of crafting commercial and private structures, he was certainly influenced by others, including the Bauhaus movement and the works of Mies van der Rohe and Le Corbusier.

Milwaukee has its share of Mid-Century architecture which can be found all over the city. These are some examples:

The Domes

× Expand Photo by David Kushnier The Domes in October 1966 The Domes in October 1966

Starting in 1955, more than 30 architects were interviewed for the construction, including the established firm of Eschweiler & Eschweiler. Donald Grieb won the commission. He began work on the project in 1958, and looked to a visionary architect/engineer, Buckminster Fuller, whose signature geodesic domes had gained international respect and already seen in conservatory designs throughout the country. The Domes were completed in stages: The Floral Show Dome in 1964, the Tropical Dome in 1966 and the Desert Dome in 1967. The First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson, dedicated the Dome in the fall of 1965.

War Memorial Center

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Art Museum War Memorial Center in 1961 Aero Willys sedan outside the Milwaukee County War Memorial in 1961

After World War II, Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen was commissioned to create a modernist artistic complex on the shore of Lake Michigan to include a museum, a performing arts center and a monument to veterans. Upon his death, his son Eero Saarinen continued the work. When funding was insufficient, Saarinen reconfigured the plan without the performing arts center. Construction began in 1955 under the supervision of Milwaukee architects Maynard W. Meyer & Associates. The center was opened in 1957.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

× Expand Photo: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church - Facebook Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Located at 9400 W. Congress Street, it was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1956 and built between 1959-1961.The building, 106 feet in diameter and 45 feet tall, was built entirely of reinforced concrete. It was among Wright’s last major commissions. In 1956 Wright showed the original drawings for the new church to the Milwaukee congregation, one of the 10 oldest in the country. Wright died in 1959 before the groundbreaking and dedication in 1961.

His circular design represented a radical departure from the traditional Byzantine church architecture although it retained the concept of a domed space and incorporated symbol and colors associated with the Greek Orthodox faith. The design of the church is based on the Greek cross inscribed with a circle.

Park East Hotel (Milwaukee Inn) – Architect Unknown

× Expand Milwaukee Inn (Park East Hotel) 1961 postcard Milwaukee Inn (Park East Hotel) 1961 postcard

Located at 916 E. State St., the hotel had a short-lived helicopter service (Milwaukee Helicopter Airways/Bell Ranger Helicopter). At a fee of $5/person, passengers connected with General Mitchell International Airport. This service was very short lived because the city banned it for potential safety and liability issues. When it was the Milwaukee Inn, Count Basie and his band stayed there, among other celebrities on weekends. During their time off, usually at night on the roof deck, guest musicians from all over the world would get together to improvise. The Green Bay Packers also stayed at the hotel during the Lombardi Super Bowl years. Kids would sit in the lobby for hours get hoping to get players’ autographs.

Burnham Block

Frank Lloyd Wright Burnham Block home Frank Lloyd Wright Burnham Block home

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block homes on West Burnham Street are the earliest examples of the architect’s homes designed for an audience on any budget. He named it, “American System-Built Homes” and envisioned them in every town and city of the world starting in the United States. His expressed desire was for occupants to live in a beautiful work of art. The innovative concepts that Wright developed in the American System-Built Homes would immerse his thinking for the rest of his life and continue to shape modern architecture today.

Today Milwaukee’s Mid-Century Modern persists in new residential and commercial building. It is timeless, simplistic and a fresh alternative to 21st century popular design.