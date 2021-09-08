True Treasures: 8mm Film & 35mm Kodachrome Slides

× Expand Photo Credit: Adam Levin

Grab your families old 8mm films and Kodachrome slides and have them converted to digital. The joy of seeing these gems for the first time is priceless and they can be passed on for generations. Too many of these time capsules never see the light of day or worse, discarded like garbage. Let’s take a deep dive into your family treasures.

Referred to as “Standard,” the 8mm was created by Kodak in the 1930s as a cheaper and easier alternative to 16mm film. The Standard playback speed of 8mm film is 16 frames per second. The common size of an amateur Standard 8mm film reel is 25 feet of 16mm film. However, the footage is only captured on one half of the film and then reversed and run again to make it 8mm wide. Fifty feet of film is viewable after capture, which is three to four minutes in playback length. 8mm film is rare but available for purchase.

Another Option—Kodachrome Slides

If you a have a box of old slides in your collection, chances are they are Kodachrome slides. Introduced by Kodak in 1935, the brand quickly became popular with professional and amateur photographers as well as filmmakers, in the years following World War II.

The 35mm film was also the standard choice for slides at the time and many people have years of memories from bygone vacations, weddings, family reunions and other life events. These films and slides are pure Americana. It's the life we wish we were all living—the fairy tales of the past. When I see a box of slides I often wonder if the families discarded these collections for lack of interest or in error. Watching these 8 mm film reels always fascinates me. Turn the lights off, find clear wall space and then just watch short films you cannot view on Amazon Prime/Hulu/Netflix. These are personal magical moments in time.

Searching For Milwaukee’s Past

I attend many estate sales in Milwaukee, always on the lookout for these rare gems. In the last year I discovered many old 8mm films from Milwaukee during the ‘50s and ‘60s and transferred them to digital. Often there is enough information written on the box to indicate when the film was recorded as well as the subject matter. Other times there is no information, so I play detective and try to find clues while watching the movie. Investigating what lies behind the main subject is always an enjoyable and interesting endeavor.

Today’s Technology

There are options when it comes to transferring family films and slides. I use an Epson V600 to transfer my slides with incredible quality. As for 8mm films, I transfer using a Wolverine Moviemaker. Either option provides a complete photo restoration solution that is effective, efficient and available for purchase online.

Let’s Take a Look

I’m sharing several old Milwaukee 8mm films I discovered and transferred. Most of these films haven't been seen since they were recorded. Sit back and enjoy Milwaukee’s past captured by various families. These moments in time triggered my own memories and I hope the same experience happens to you. I was thanked today for bringing someone’s family members back to life by transferring dozens of their family’s 8mm films to digital. I never thought of it that way, but there’s definitely some truth in it.

× Wisconsin Avenue from 1953 shows a lot of colorful neon at night, along with street views. The person superimposed the word Milwaukee on the film. Although the film is only a minute, it definitely captures an incredible bygone era of downtown. Recorded by Navy Lieutenant R. C. Myers, US Navy Hospital, St. Albans, NY.

× A brief silent 16mm home movie filmed downtown in the late ‘50s, from N. Plankinton Ave & W. Michigan St, looking south. the video concludes at an undisclosed park in Milwaukee.

× Footage of Milwaukee from the late ‘50s, neighborhood unknown. a glimpse of Lincoln Memorial Drive at the end.

× I’m digitizing 8mm films for a member of Old Milwaukee group on Facebook, which were found in her mother’s attic. I discovered this brief footage of JFK’s motorcade around 3800 S. Howell Ave in May 1962. Credit: Ervin Stelloh