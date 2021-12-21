Urban Legends at the Eagles Ballroom

× Expand Eagles Club postcard

The Rave / Eagles Club is a four story, monumental granite block structure. It’s a 180,000 square foot, seven-level live entertainment complex, built in 1926 and one of Milwaukee’s distinguished landmarks.

The idea of using the building for music performances began in 1939 to reinvent the building’s purpose. Until the mid 1950s, Eagles Ballroom was known as “Devine’s Million Dollar Ballroom.” The ballroom became a popular venue for theater, performing arts and big band music, such as Guy Lombardo and Glen Miller and their orchestras. The ticket holder could dance or buy a box seat, watch the band and people dancing below.

On Jan. 23, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper and Dion & The Belmonts started their 24 date “Winter Dance Party” tour at The Eagles Ballroom. Approximately 6,000 fans were in attendance. Twelve days later, the headline acts died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa. A memorial of the musicians who died is on display in the upper level of The Rave and includes photos, fliers and the original review from the Milwaukee Sentinel.

Strange Sights

Soon after the plane crash strange sightings started to be seen at the Eagles Ballroom. Musicians reported seeing what looked like a man watching their sound checks and creeping in and out of shadows inside the venue. Another sighting was by the old basement pool and boiler room, which is always locked. The pool is believed to be haunted by an individual who drowned in its waters. On Sept. 10, 1927, 15-year-old Francis Wren drowned in the pool while swimming with high school friends. Francis slipped beneath the water unnoticed and was discovered under nine feet of water. He was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery a couple days later. Soon after, his mother died and joined him. They are buried next to each other.

Dead Pool

The Rave / Eagles Club’s staff has seen several strange happenings, including hearing phantom footsteps and seeing the ghost of a little girl wandering near the pool and the hallways behind the coat-check area in the basement. Apparently, her laughter can be heard and her presence can at times give the living a brief sense of terror. The sounds of shuffling footsteps and the strong odor of bleach can be detected where the pool is located. A message near the door to the pool warns about the paranormal activity. According to the former art director, Rob Miller, “All the rock stars that have performed at The Eagles Ballroom have seen a ghost.”

Most people are completely unaware of the pool. It’s not uncommon for musicians to ask about the defunct pool. As a result, the walls of the pool are now filled with autographs by musicians, rather than water. Davey Lane played in a band that supported The Strokes tour in 2002. He had no idea the place was haunted and when he got there before sound check, he walked downstairs to the band room. He didn’t see anything strange but sensed something behind him and noticed the air instantly got cold. He ran as fast as he could up to the three levels back to the ballroom. To say he was freaked out would be putting it mildly.

Today, the only way to get a tour of the pool (if you’re not a rock star) is to take a guided tour, which is offered periodically. Historic Milwaukee, Inc, a nonprofit provider of architecture and historic walking tours offered during Doors Open Milwaukee. If you attend a concert, some VIP packages include pool access.

