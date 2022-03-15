Russ Klisch of Lakefront Brewery

Russ Klisch, President, Founder & Owner of Lakefront Brewery

Born in the Riverwest, Lakefront Brewery is a strong proponent of the arts and culture in our community. From artistic graphics in our packaging depicting Milwaukee destinations and icons; reviving and recreating historic arts and crafts lights into chandeliers in our public spaces; designing and installing the “Kegnado” Riverwalk public art, to sponsoring park and street festivals that include music, performance, visual artists and artisans, we firmly believe that without preserving and supporting the arts, our community would be generic and lackluster.

In our own operations, we brew artistic beers or “liquid art” for tasteful palates. We also encourage creativity in our tour guides’ entertaining deliveries. Our culinary crew freely concoct tasty local classic morsels, and our events and entertainment always have an innovative, creative flair. Even the sculptures “Larry, Moe and Curley” greet you with open arms at our entrance!

Our brewery is proud to be part of the arts community, employs and encourages artists, and continues to grow the artists’ footprint in this community.

