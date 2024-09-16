× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's 'Prelude to a Kiss a Musical’ Caitlin Houlahan and Chris McCarrell in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Prelude to a Kiss a Musical’

Prelude to a Kiss is a 1988 play by Craig Lucas later adapted into a film of the same name in 1992. (The title comes from a 1938 torch song by Duke Ellington). It tells the story of Rita, the pessimist and Peter, the optimist, who fall in love and get married.

However, the don’t live happily ever after. In fact, at their wedding ceremony a mysterious stranger (Julius) appears, kisses Rita and then he is gone—along with Rita’s personality and “soul.” They’ve switched. bodies in a magical moment.

Now in 2024, Prelude has been turned into a musical making its World Premiere at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater in a co-production with south Coast Repertory where it played earlier this year.

Ironically, it’s the magical realism that’s missing from this latest adaptation, we are now the romantic comedy supersedes the supernatural. Lucas wrote the musical’s book, so it’s its own mystery as to where the magic went. But it’s a key element of the play’s and film’s strength. It’s also been replaced with a musical score that is tuneful yet unmeasurable. And so, Prelude as a musical misses the “magic” that sparks Peter’s search for what happened to Rita’s former self—and how to get it back. (Cue: Where in the world is Julius the Mysterious Stranger?).

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow The Milwaukee Rep's 'Prelude to a Kiss a Musical’ Chris McCarrell, James Moye, Caitlin Houlahan and Karen Ziemba in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Prelude to a Kiss a Musical’

Fortunately, Director Kenneth Ferrone keeps the action moving, having assembled a talented group of actors. Caitlin Houlahan as Rita and Chris McCarrell as Peter, elevate the songs s with their vocal prowess but are hemmed in by the “rom-com” approach the musical takes. Where Prelude really pulls us in is with appearances of Broadway vets Karen Ziemba and James Moye as Rita’s parents. These two seasoned pros bring a much-needed dose of sustained comic elide in their numbers, particularly when welcoming Peter to the family for the first time with “Whatever the Little Girl Wants.” I’s hilarious to watch, and there’s more of that charming, eccentric family humor in the number “Happy Wife/Happy Life/Sing along” in Act 2.

As Peter tells us early on while in the throes of love, “love is magic.” We anticipate what’s to come with these two young lovers. But that’s the one ingredient needed in this musical version of Prelude .... that “magic” that literally casts a spell with a kiss. Intangible. Invisible. Yet lies at the very heart of the eternal mystery of love.

Prelude to a Kiss a Musical runs through October 19 at the Harris Theater in the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, located in Mitchell Park, Brookfield. Approximate Running Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes with one intermission. Recommended for ages 16 and up. For more information call the Rep box office at: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.