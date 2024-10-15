Acacia Theatre’s ‘Acts of Peace’

× Expand Photo by Melinda Rhodebeck Acacia Theatre - Acts of Peace Jaleesa Joy and David Duncan III in Acts of Peace: A Journey Through One-Acts (Theophilus North)

In the three-part Acts of Peace: A Journey through One-Acts currently playing at Acacia Theatre, we see the universal themes that dwell in all of us: the search for identity, life’s meaning and finding our place in the world. The characters range from a young boy to Jesus Christ. And this Journey is more about the travels along the way rather than the destination. Much like life itself.

The “star” of this production is Theophilus North, the namesake and title of the centerpiece of Acts of Peace’s first segment. The one-hour, one-act version is based on the autobiographical novel by Wisconsin’s own Thornton Wilder. The upbeat, well-written adaptation by Matthew Burnett is a likable and inspirational look into North’s journey out of his homegrown and job and into Newport, Rhode Island where he encounters “high society” through a various assortment of odd jobs including French tutor., tennis instructor and would-be sleuth He does it all, even with no experience but plenty of can-do attitude.

“When in doubt, act twice as certain,” North says. And it’s works so well thanks in large part to the delightful performance by David Duncan III. Duncan makes North a positive influence where he goes and whoever he’s dealing with—even when they disagree with him. Supported by a solid cast who appear in multiple roles throughout the one-acts, Theophilus North is gives us insight into at Wilder’s youth and all that life that lies ahead of him—even when spying on a rich young women running off with her much older boyfriend. “At last! A real adventure!” North exclaims. At that it most definitely is.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Expand Photo by Melinda Rhodebeck Acacia Theatre - Acts of Peace Kerruan Sheppard in ‘Acts of Peace: A Journey Through One-Acts (King of Kings, Prince of Peace)’

In the 30-minute The Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden, written by Wilder himself, a family of four departs by car to visit their adult daughter and sister who’s recently out of the hospital. However, this “journey” is not so happy getting past the facade of proper manners and iconic “perfect family” image. In a beautifully balanced performance by Annette Lovrien Duncan, Ma is clearly the matriarch, and in a flash, she can go from pleasant to unnerving. Its what’s unsaid lying beneath the surface that makes viewing so complexing. And as the young son, Arthur, who unintentionally upsets “the boss,” Seth Hoffman is remarkable in his range of emotions given the limits of this supporting role. At journey’s end, it’s a telling final scene between elder ailing daughter, Beulah (nicely played by Annika Buck), and Ma. It’s easier to deal with that chicken in the oven rather than face real emotions, painful as they can be.

Kerruan Sheppard is a down to earth, accessible Jesus in King of Kings, Prince of Peace. He’s animated and bursting with life at spreading the Good Word in this 15-minute piece. And among his many words of wisdom, is the constant reminder that life is not only a physical journey. but also a journey of the” interior”-heart and soul, searching for peace.

Acts of Peace: A Journey through One Acts runs through October 27 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes (with a 10-minute intermission). For more information, call: 414-744-5995, or visit acaciatheatre.com.