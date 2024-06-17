Agitating for Justice at Acacia Theatre

× Expand Photo via Acacia Theatre - Facebook Acacia Theatre's ‘The Agitators’ Dennis Lewis and Susie Duecker in Acacia Theatre's ‘The Agitators’

Frederick Douglass was a leader in the fight to abolish slavery in the mid-19th century. He himself escaped slavery and became the voice of the abolitionist movement. Susan B. Anthony was a pioneer for women’s rights, a social reformer who sought a woman’s right to vote as well as financial independence.

Together, this black man and white woman forged a 45-year friendship that helped shaped the U.S. Constitution in their fight for equally, justice and freedom for all peoples. Their Strategy was simple and direct: Agitate. Agitate. Agitate. They succeeded in the decades-long battle.

And their friendship is the basis for Mat Smart’s play, The Agitators, now playing at Acacia Theatre Company. They agitate” politicians, the U.S. government and even each other. Douglass’ priority is to end slavery; Anthony’s is women’s rights. They meet at the intersection of personal freedoms and social equality for all.

They fight. They bicker. They take care of each other while leading their own lives of speeches, appearances and family matters. And we learn much of the history of their pivotal roles in history and their successful results despite many challenges and setbacks.

Discourse and Debate

The Agitators is long on discourse and debate clocking in at nearly three hours. And with the two actors interacting with a back screen protection of location and time, it requires a great deal of chemistry and masterful acting to keep the audience engaged. Fortunately, Acacia has both in the top-notch performances of Susie Duecker as Anthony and Dennis Lewis as Douglass.

Duecker is a veteran talent at Acacia and once again, captivates the audience with her multi-layered portrayal of a woman who shunned a traditional marriage and children for the fight for equality. She balances Anthony’s determined, confident approach with an inner vulnerability that Douglass understands and complements.

The chemistry between the two actors works so well. Lewis is the (at first) quiet soft-spoken celebrity who slowly warms up to the high-energy Anthony. It’s a beautifully restrained performance and each actor balances out the other.

Director Lori Woodall-Schaufler makes good use of the intimate theater space and back-screen projections while keeping the focus as this fascinating relationship. Even as the two spar and argue, we always know that they “fight the good fight.” Together.

“It’s always the right time to stand up against injustice,” implores an impassioned Douglass at play’s end. Those very words ring true and remain relevant even today. The Agitators reminds us that the fight for justice is constant—past, present and future.

The Agitators runs through June 30 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. Run Time: 2 hours, 50 minutes (including a 10-minute intermission). For more information, call: 414-744-5995, or visit acaciatheatre.com.