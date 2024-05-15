Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ at the Marcus PAC

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Robert Petkoff in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Robert Petkoff in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Moulin Rouge. It literally translates to “red windmill.” It’s best known for the historic club area in Montmartre in Paris, France where the can-can dance originated. It also refers to the 2001 film and the 2019 Broadway hit currently on tour and running as part of the Marcus Center Broadway Series.

The can-can dance started out as a way for courtesans to seduce clients (read: sex worker with affluent customers). And the Broadway musical focuses on the story of one such courtesan, Satine, played by Gabrielle McClinton in the current tour. She’s definitely settled into the starring role. But learning she got the role in the first place was a bit of shock.

Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Gabrielle McClinton in ‘Moulin-Rouge!-The-Musical’ Gabrielle McClinton in ‘Moulin-Rouge!-The-Musical’

“I actually didn't believe it. I kept asking my agent, ‘are you sure?’ Then I broke down,” she explains. “Hands and knees, sobbing. This job came right when I needed it.”

For the actress, performing in a “jukebox musical”—which uses popular songs from different time periods—is an exciting part of the show. Audiences hear tunes from such diverse performers as Madonna, Beyoncé, The Police, even The Rolling Stones.

“I find the different styles the most thrilling part of singing the role,” she says. “I naturally enjoy singing different styles of music; therefore, it's been a great outlet for me to tap into different parts of my voice. It has challenged and grown me.”

Interestingly enough, it’s one of the few original songs that is a favorite of McClinton’s. “So Exciting! (The Pitch Song)” gives her and the other actors a chance to have their own fun onstage. “‘Pitch Song’ is always a hoot and a holler. We're always playing and making things up on the spot,” she says. “It’s also the number where we break character the most, but it works for the song. I've had some of the best laughs of my career during that song.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

As glamorous as the Belle Époque (The Beautiful Era) was at the turn of the 20th century in Paris, it was a tough business to sing and dance and, well, be a “courtesan.” With the musical being based on the hit film, McClinton actually takes inspiration from the actress who played her role onscreen—Nicole Kidman.

“The grit and reality of what it took to be a courtesan in Paris, France in 1899 is what I take from the movie. Nicole Kidman had a beautiful vulnerability that I do my best to enrapture every night,” McCinton emphasizes. “The humanity of Satine is what I strive for in every performance. No small feat, but the most fulfilling one of my career.”

While Moulin Rouge! The Musical fills the stage with the dazzle and dazzle of high-end glamor and nonstopentertainment, McClinton hopes audiences will see it for what lies at its core—love.

“I hope they feel inspired and believe in love just a little more. It's truly all we need in this lifetime,” she says, adding, “Love, connection, and some good pop tunes.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs through May 26 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Four more information, call 414-273-7121 or visit marcuscenter.org.