‘Chad Deity’ Wrestles with Its Conscience at Next Act

The season opener at Next Act Theatre is a wonderful example of what this theater company strives to offer its audience: a thoughtful, provocative play that inspires post-show discussion and a reflection on one’s own thoughts and values.

That’s not to say that you cannot have fun. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is, in fact, a lot of fun. It pays joyous, raucous tribute to the world of professional wrestling, sneaking its message in around the edges of the wrestling ring. Chad Deity opened last weekend and continues through October 6 at the Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee.

Happily, there’s no need for any expertise about the world of professional wrestling to enjoy this show. It’s easy for anyone to get caught up in the craziness of scripted (i.e., “fake”) professional wrestling. Children in particular will enjoy the “good guy, bad guy” nature that’s evident throughout this play, especially when it comes to cheering one wrestler and booing another. (Parents should note that the “f word” and a number of incendiary terms for various ethnic groups are used liberally here.)

Audiences are Encouraged to Become a Professional Wrestling Crowd

Loudly proclaiming one’s loyalty to various wrestlers is strongly encouraged (it’s even printed on flyers pasted to the theater’s walls). The capacity opening night crowd certainly needed no instructions, as it strongly reacted whenever wrestlers appeared for a match.

Despite the play’s title, Chad Deity (in an excellent portrayal by Dimonte Henning) isn’t really the “star.” Sure, he’s a breadwinner in the ring, a powerful, muscular presence that attracts the audience’s adulation (and ramps up merchandise sales). There’s no doubt that Deity looks the part of a champion. But even Deity isn’t afraid to admit that he’s really a lousy wrestler. His success lies in the efforts of his opponents to make him look good.

Henning’s character is so over-the-top that his glitzy presence almost requires sunglasses to view. He wears diamond stud earrings, a gold and diamond necklace, a wide championship wrestling belt (of course), silky satin briefs and gold shoes. He wears sunglasses, too. And there’s no doubt regarding Deity’s glittering ego. When Deity grabs the announcer’s microphone to address the crowd, he talks about his one-on-one conversations with Giannis (champion player of the Milwaukee Bucks). Not surprisingly, the crowd reacts uproariously to Deity’s speech (especially when Henning refers to the recent Olympic star as “my boy Giannis”).

The wrestler who makes the greatest impression here is actually Macedonio Guerra, known to wrestling fans as “the Mace.” Guerra (impressively played by Adrian Feliciano) tells of his early years growing up in an impoverished neighborhood. He talks of his relationship to his two brothers and his prescient grandfather, who guesses that the small boy might one day become a professional wrestler.

However, Guerra’s small stature (and his racial background as an American-Puerto Rican) dictate that he will never become a star attraction. It matters not that Guerra has trained for years to hone his talents. For his entire career, Guerra is relegated to being the perennial loser.

Eventually, his overexcited wrestling manager (delightfully played by a manic David Cescarini) turns Guerra’s wrestling character into a “Mexican revolutionary.” The disheartened Guerra is forced to wear a sombrero and serape in the ring. His withering snarl is guaranteed to upset the fans, who can’t wait to see the crap beaten out of him.

“Chad Deity” Receives Critical Praise, Nominated for Pulitzer Prize

The play, written by Kristoffer Diaz, had its world premiere at the embattled Victory Gardens Theater in nearby Chicago. It then made the rounds of esteemed regional theaters and even launched an acclaimed production in New York City. The play became a Pulitzer Prize finalist in drama and won a New York-based Obie Award for Best New Play (2011). It was selected as a Critic’s Pick by the New York Times.

Milwaukee theatergoers have been eager to see the play staged here, and the Next Act production (a Wisconsin premiere) doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it takes the show to a highly theatrical level, with video clips, projections, lighting and sound effects offering nearly nonstop entertainment. A frequent delight are the video “interruptions” of Everett K. Olson, a wrestling promoter played by former Next Act artistic director David Cescarini. Whether Olson is announcing his recent appearance on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars” or offering a disclaimer about the disturbing images audiences about to see during a wrestling round, Cescarini is impossible to resist. (Guerra points out that Olson hypocritically wrote the script that the wrestlers follow for each match.)

In addition to the characters mentioned above, another would-be wrestler (who Guerra discovers on a Bronx neighborhood basketball court) also falls victim to professional wrestling stereotypes. Actor Levin Valayil portrays “VP,” an Eastern Indian who Guerra eventually introduces to his manager. At first, Cescarini isn’t sure what to make of this new guy. Eventually, he warms to the idea of dubbing him, “The Fundamentalist.” VP becomes a foreign terrorist who wears a turban, a camouflage jacket and a long towel wrapped around the lower half of his body.

Then there’s Vince Nygro, who portrays various “good guys” and “bad guys” in the wrestling ring. Nygro makes his stage debut in this production, as he’s actually a professional wrestler who performs locally as “Demented Chucky Bates.” So expect some impressive-looking jabs, kicks and flying bodies as the wrestling action unfolds. While Nygro contributes some of the wrestling moves, credit also goes to fight director Jamie Cheatham.

Chad Deity director Michael Cotey moves the production along at a satisfying pace, allowing each element of this multi-faceted show to shine. His cast is comprised largely of local talent, including Milwaukee-trained actors Adrian Feliciano, David Cecsarini, Dimonte Henning and Vince Nygro. There’s also a nice diversity to the cast, in terms of the roles played by non-Caucasian actors. Chad Deity offers a great opportunity to see local talent shine in the spotlight (literally).

While the play often stretches beyond the professional wrestling world to ask larger questions about identity, race, cultural stereotypes and what happens when you outgrow your former passions, it doesn’t force the audience to follow these lines of reasoning. If all you want to do is laugh at the inflated egos of the wrestling heroes and boo the intentional fall guys, that’s okay, too. Even Milwaukee’s own professional wrestling champion, “Da Crusher,” would likely approve.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” runs through October 6 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water Street in Milwaukee. For tickets, visit nextact.org, or call the box office at 414-278-0765.