Despite Its Dark Title, Milwaukee Rep’s ‘God of Carnage’ Sets Stage for Engaging Satire

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its season with a jolt of comic relief, God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza.

This 2008 Tony Award-winning play introduces two married couples who meet to discuss a recent incident involving their 11-year-old sons. A playground scuffle has knocked loose one of the son’s two front teeth.

The parents meet in one of their urban apartments to discuss the situation. At first, everything seems extremely civilized. Their polite conversation allows us to discover more about the characters’ backgrounds.

Reza, an award-winning playwright (Art), carefully draws us into this conversation. She has a knack for dialogue that makes these characters alarmingly realistic. In fact, Reza notes that a similar incident in her own life inspired her to write God of Carnage.

Childish Adults

It doesn’t take long before social formalities crumble amid the increasingly childish behavior portrayed by the adults onstage. One husband, a lawyer, is forever being called away from the conversation by important business phone calls. His embarrassed wife, who works in wealth management, reveals that his inconsiderate behavior “goes on day and night.” Even when he’s off the phone, the husband (Elan Zafir) expresses his indifference to the overall situation. He freely admits to being “dragged” to the other parent’s home by his wife (Makha Mthembu).

The hosting couple, played by Heidi Armbruster and Adam Poss, try to salvage the situation by suggesting that the other couple return later in the day with their son, who they hope can offer a sincere apology to their son. This suggestion sets off a multitude of hijinks, involving vomit, tantrums, bouts of excess drinking, pillow fights, etc. The language similarly devolves into a string of profanities, most often hurled as one’s spouse.

All sorts of conflicts erupt. Some are between the couples; at other times, it’s a battle of the sexes. The men eventually fling off parts of their clothing and threaten to smoke some cigars in front of the irritated women. Sometimes, the couples team up and attempt to find fault with each other.

One of the husbands is in hot water with both of the women for releasing his children’s hamster into the wild. He admits to being creeped out by rodents of any kind. When confronted later by the kids, he explains that the hamster simply “ran away.”

Director Ryan Quinn creates a perfectly delicate balance between the play’s themes and its characters’ ridiculous behavior that it further heightens the audience’s enjoyment.

The play has been widely produced at regional theaters all over the country. Roman Polanski directed the 2011 film adaption, starring Jodie Foster, John C. Reilly and Kate Winslet. The film was simply called Carnage.

Some of the play’s more explosive dialogue is meant to trigger strong reactions. At one point, for instance, the lawyer remarks that “women think too much.” That causes the other husband to note that “marriage is the most terrible thing that can be inflicted (on a person).”

Throughout the Milwaukee Rep’s four-hander, all of the actors are adept in representing the verbal and physical side of their characters.

The Rep’s production is enhanced by a two-floor set by Mariana Sanchez. A blend of modernistic and midcentury modern living room furniture is framed by stark walls covered by large versions of children’s school art (although a line drawing of a naked woman makes it clear that adults created these works). The set is beautifully bathed in Heather Gilbert’s lighting. Music by sound designer Eric Backus sets the play’s upbeat, urban feel.

This play is definitely intended for an adult audience. However, if parents don’t mind having their older kids learn a few new swear words and choice phrases during the show, the kids will definitely enjoy themselves.

The play’s overall theme reveals that grown-ups are really just older versions of kids. Perhaps we knew that all along, but God of Carnage is a hilarious romp that keeps you laughing until your teeth ache.

God of Carnage continues through May 14 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse. The show runs 90 minutes without an intermission. For tickets, go to MilwaukeeRep.com, call the box office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E. Wells St. For an interview with the play’s director, visit shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/god-of-carnage-on-stage-at-the-rep.