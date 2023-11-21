‘Dial M’ for Suspense at Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep Dial M for Murder Marcus Truschinski and Alex Weisman in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘Dial M for Murder’

Dial M for Murder is best known as a cinematic masterpiece in the classic mystery genre from the 1954 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Now, almost 70 years later, the clever storyline has been adapted into a first-rate stage drama running at the Milwaukee Rep. And this Murder is the “enigmatic, dark jewel in the complex crown” of the very best murder mysteries.

Based on Frederick Knott’s original story set in London in the mid 1950s, Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson, The Turn of the Screw) has adapted this tale of a jealous husband planning the murder of his wealthy wife. With so many twists and turns, this complex game of “cat and mouse” keeps the audience riveted to their seats. Hatcher has collaborated with the Rep for a number of productions and this is some of his best work to date.

That’s due in large part to the laser-focused direction by Laura Braza and a superb cast of five fine actors that keeps us guessing right up until the lights go down. They banter, they laugh, they drink (and drink and drink). Yet underneath the proper, nonchalant facade lies a chilling plan with shocking consequences for all involved.

Margot Wendice (Amanda Drinkall) has been married for one year to husband Tony (Marcus Truschinski), who’s doing PR work for Margot’s close friend and author Maxine Hadley (Lipica Shah). Margot reveals that she’s being blackmailed in a plot which involves Maxine, which has devastating consequences Margot’s marriage. We learn early on that Tony is not the faithful loving husband when he hires an old college chum turned career criminal, Captain Lesgate (Alex Weisman), to murder Margot. The stage, so to speak, is set. And the action that ensues builds to an exciting and unexpected climax that is just one of many in this Murder filled with plenty of mayhem. And that’s only the begging of the labyrinthine twists and turns into this descent into darkness.

Milwaukee Rep Dial M for Murder Lipica Shah and Amanda Drinkall in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Dial M for Murder'

These are finely shaded performances with many layers beneath each character’s outward appearance as the story unfolds. Drinkall gives Margot an inner strength beneath the vulnerable heiress exterior, balancing innocence with a steely determination. Shah flips that with Maxine, her tough, independent attitude covers up a longing, gentle spirit unfulfilled yet resolved to forge ahead. These two friends fit tougher so well that each completes the other.

As Tony, Marcus ‘s suave, cool debonair is simply fascinating to watch as his murderous plotting turns back on itself. He’s as unruffled and collected as his well-tailored suits up to the final climax. Alex Weisman’s Lesgate is his own self-contained “cat and mouse,” scared and fidgety yet viciously determined while hunting his prey. Jonathan Wainwright enters in Act 2 as Inspector Hubbard, dogged in his pursuit for justice and the truth, confident yet caring at the same time.

If you’re searching for a great murder mystery with plenty of surprises, simply Dial M for Murder. It’s a call you can’t hang up on until the line goes dead,.

Dial M for Murder through Dec. 17 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 10 minutes including one intermission. Recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information, call the Rep’s box office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.