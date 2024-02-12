First Stage’s ‘Lightning Thief’ Takes Audiences On a Thrilling Adventure Journey

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Jamey Feshold, Silver Anderson, Abram Nelson and Calleigh Mills in First Stage's ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ Jamey Feshold, Silver Anderson, Abram Nelson and Calleigh Mills in First Stage's ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’

First Stage continues its current season with a nonstop adventure tale in The Lightning Thief, the Percy Jackson Musical. The stunningly theatrical show continues through March 10 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

This fast-paced musical, adapted from the popular book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, features a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The show is directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank, with music direction by Tim Rebers and choreography by Ami Majeskie.

During a Sunday matinee performance, the Chimera cast performed (the younger casts are duplicated, while the same adult actors are onstage for all performances). In this cast, an impressive performance is turned in by Silver Anderson as the main character, Percy Jackson. Not only does this young performer act and sing, Silver displays some complex fight moves (courtesy of fight choreographer Jamey Feshold).

These fight scenes, which include children wielding long knives, may be somewhat intense for very young children in the audience. The musical is geared for ages 7 and up. However, even the youngest theatergoers will be entranced by some cool lighting effects, the production’s stage magic, and the show’s song-and-dance numbers. The performance runs about 75 minutes, plus a brief intermission.

As the son of a Greek god (Poseidon) and a mortal mother, Percy is initially rejected as a kid who can’t seem to get his game on in school. In one of the delightfully tuneful songs, he wonders why he keeps getting expelled, not to mention having supernatural powers he can’t control. Teamed with the rest of the theater company, Percy and his friends commiserate that they “have issues.”

Percy Seeks His Place in the World

In general, Percy feels that he is never going to live up to his supportive mother’s ideals (actor Nadja Simmonds really shines in this role, although she appears as a half-dozen other characters throughout the show). All of the adult actors must become quick-change artists during this show, as the total number of characters goes far beyond what very young children will be able to comprehend. Still, the actors handle it with such polish that savvy older kids will be able to recognize that one actor, who first appears as a teacher, also inhabits many other roles. He appears as number of Greek gods, a bus driver and an Uber driver. That actor would be the multi-talented Matt Daniels, who gives each character its own unique spin. He particularly impresses as a minotaur and, later, as the hilarious Hades (who might be a stoner in disguise).

By the end of the show, Percy harnesses his supernatural gifts, releases his mother from the underworld, and meets his father for the first time. He is celebrated as a “hero” by the rest of the cast. Percy, who remains a humble and caring boy, as well as a good friend, takes it all in stride.

Other members of the adult cast include noteworthy turns by Austin Nelson Jr. and Jamey Feshold. The rest of the Chimera cast also deserves applause. It includes Calleigh Mills, Abram Nelson, Isabella Schmitz, Ceci Cornell and Evie Patrick.

First Stage uses the many theatrical resources in the Wehr Theater to good effect here, creating an otherworldly experience for children and their guardians. Clever stage design incorporates a blend of ancient Greek columns and modern industrial scaffolding (sets by Madelyn Yee). Colorful costumes (by Yvonne Miranda) range from the plausible to the fantastical. It all works together beautifully, presenting an eye-popping spectacle that will enrapture all who enter here.

“The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical” continues through March 10 at the Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, visit firststage.org, call 414-273-2964, or visit the box office at 929 W. Water St.