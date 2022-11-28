First Stage Production Brings ‘Rudolph’ to Life for Milwaukee Families to Enjoy

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Layton Lal, Liam Eddy, and Rick Pendzich in First Stage's 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

First Stage’s production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is packed full of holiday magic and family fun. With a beautiful set, detailed costumes, and a talented cast, the show is pure childhood wonder. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is fun for all ages, perfect for families, as well as those looking to spend an afternoon experiencing refreshing, nostalgic Christmas spirit.

The production opens with several puppets of the forest animals frolicking through the Christmas town forest. The set is versatile and makes the most out of a smaller space. Vivid green pine trees stand out from a wintery white scene, and throughout the show, the characters’ emotions are conveyed through colorful lighting. Puppets also were used to create a convincing forest scene, and the life-sized abominable snowman made for a very convincing adversary. Saturday afternoon’s performance was a full audience of kids enjoying the live presence of their favorite characters. The show also featured a sing-a-long to songs such as “Silver and Gold,” further acclimating the kids into the joyful feelings.

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage's 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Emily Honigman, Karen Estrada, Ashley Oviedo, Tommy Novak (as Sam the Snowman) and cast in First Stage's 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

With gifted puppeteers, actors and singers, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer prioritized staying true to the original story. The animated Yukon Cornelious, played by Rick Pendzich, evoked laughter with every line. The vocals of Emily Honigman, who portrayed Clarice, were stunning and emotive, and her singing was a heartwarming moment. Layton Lal, or Hermey the Elf, was simply fantastic in acting, singing, and dancing, and was a standout performer in the show. Lal made sure to give the well-known character all the heart he deserves, and the passionate portrayal of Hermey’s struggles and friendships made the show feel welcoming and familiar. Additionally, a very special performance from the elf choir, whose choreography, as well as holiday charm, made for a very engaging afternoon at the theater.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

First Stage’s production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a timeless classic performed by passionate actors on a festive, well utilized set. Above all, the show stays true to the message that sometimes, our differences can be our greatest strengths.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer runs in the Todd Wehr Theatre, 929 N Water St., from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. For tickets and more information visit firststage.org/events-tickets/2022-23-season/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-the-musical/.