Gentle Fairytale Comes to Life in Windfall’s ‘Light in the Piazza’

The audience’s sense of disbelief is often put to the test in the charming musical The Light in the Piazza, a Windfall Theatre production that opened last weekend.

Although the play is set in Florence and Rome, the minimalist staging in Windfall’s show gives only the faintest hints of Italian scenery and culture. A few paintings on the wall represent the museums where tourists gape at ancient works of Italian art. Only a few props are used to suggest other locales, such a hotel bedroom, an Italian apartment or a town square. It takes some effort for audiences to feel transported from where the play takes place—in a Milwaukee church’s fellowship hall.

The play’s two central characters, a mother-daughter pair of Americans on holiday, are known to remark on the softness of the light, or the ornate architecture around them. Yet the audience must use its imagination to the fullest, as most of the play takes place in front of a drapery backdrop.

Those familiar with Windfall Theatre’s productions will be used to the lack of props, scenery and an orchestra—a hallmark of their productions for the past 29 years. Instead, a combination of clever costuming, top-notch ensemble acting and lush music —with only a piano to provide accompaniment—allows the audience to fill in the blanks.

Romantic Love Story with a Lesson to Parents

The Light in the Piazza, written by Craig Lucas with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, follows an American mother-daughter duo as they explore Italy. Italy rekindles fond memories for the mother, Margaret (Leslie Fitzwater). While guiding her daughter through museums and markets, Margaret hopes that this trip also will create pleasant memories for her grown daughter, Clara (Amanda J. Hull).

A chance meeting finds Clara drawn to a young Italian man, Fabrizio (Joe Gallo). They “meet cute” by using phrases in broken English and Italian. The ever-vigilant Margaret has been down this road before, as men tend to find her daughter’s seeming innocence attractive. Quickly, Margaret steps in and whisks her daughter away to another tourist spot.

But enough heat has been generated between the young couple that they conspire to meet again, and again. In Act II, they declare their love for each other. When Clara rushes back to her hotel to breathlessly tell her mother about her new romance, Margaret is clearly upset.

Gradually, Margaret reveals that her daughter’s mental capacities and emotional development were compromised by an accident that Clara had when she turned 12. Margaret has blamed herself ever since, and she feels the need to watch over her daughter like a hawk. Clara, for the most part, reflects an innocence associated with a much younger girl. Yet her maturing body is also sending messages of a different kind.

Margaret is unsure how Fabrizio will react when he learns about Clara’s limitations. Meanwhile, Fabrizio is eager to introduce the two women to his family. They receive a warm reception from the father, Signor Naccarelli (David Flores) and his wife, Signora Naccarelli (Kathy Pyeatt), as well as Fabrizio’s brother (Christopher Goode) and his wife (Katie Gruell). Over time, their friendliness helps Margaret lower her defenses.

Simple Walk Explores Emotional Themes

In one of the musical’s most charming scenes, a walk between Margaret and Signor Naccarelli gives these characters a chance to reminisce about when they were young and madly in love with their respective spouses. Both of the middle-aged actors display strong voices. Their duet, “Lets Walk,” captures some universal feelings shared by parents everywhere.

Of all the musical’s characters, Margaret is the one who makes the most changes. This headstrong Southern matron paints an expressive a portrait of the inner turmoil she experiences. Gradually, Leslie Fitzgerald allows her character’s desperation turn to hope as she sees that Fabrizio’s love, combined with his family’s close support, may be enough to set Clara free.

At the same time, Margaret realizes that her constant focus on Clara has caused her to ignore the fractures in her own marriage.

Joel Dresang plays Roy, Margaret’s businessman husband. Margaret makes an overseas phone call to Roy, informing him that she is going to support the marriage between this young Italian man and their daughter. Not surprisingly, the conversation becomes heated. But Margaret stays calm and doesn’t relent. It is a moment of independence, both for Clara and herself.

The entire cast exhibits fine voices, but special mention must be made of Kathy Pyeatt’s operatic soprano. Her vocal range soars above the others. This is not an easy score to sing (some of the songs are in Italian), but the voices blend beautifully throughout. Directing the show is Windfall Theatre co-founder Carol Zippel, with music direction by Donna Kummer.

Captivating, Childlike Clara

Amanda J. Hull captivates as Clara. She is playful, sparkling and mischievous, but also a keen observer. She sees through her mother’s overprotectiveness, as well as other obstacles on the path to true love. Her scenes with Joseph Gallo, as Fabricio, can only be described as “sweet.” Gallo appears to be sincere, modest and somewhat baffled by Clara’s attraction to him.

While Milwaukee veteran Leslie Fitzwater remains the centerpiece of this show, she is ably supported by those around her. David Flores, also a longtime Milwaukee favorite, portrays the necessary wisdom and dominance as head of his Italian family. In addition to the other cast members already mentioned, Sandra Hollander contributes in a number of minor roles.

Milwaukeeans may feel a particular geographical pull towards The Light in the Piazza. Before appearing on Broadway in 2005, Piazza had a successful tryout in Chicago. The Broadway production gathered 11 Tony Award nominations and won 6 awards. The show has had several Chicago-area productions since its Broadway run, and the musical has been seen worldwide.

Old movie lovers might remember a 1962 film of the same name which, like the musical, also was drawn from the popular 1960 novella. The film featured a starry cast, including Olivia de Haviland, George Hamilton and Yvette Mimieux. The film also was recognized for its extensive location shooting in Florence and Rome.

Musical theater lovers should definitely make time to see Windfall’s production, which was originally scheduled to be seen in 2020 (prior to the pandemic). Over the years, Windfall has gained a reputation for its obscure musicals, such as City of Angels (2015), Celebration (2018) and Grey Gardens (2019). Windfall also produces plays, many of which are also Milwaukee premieres or Wisconsin premieres. The Light in the Piazza will wrap up the company’s 29th season. Its upcoming season has yet to be announced.

The Light in the Piazza continues through May 21 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 631 N. 19th Street (off Wisconsin Avenue). Vaccination cards are required to enter, and masks must be worn indoors. For tickets, check online at windfalltheatre.com, or by calling 414-332-3963.