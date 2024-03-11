God, Man and Friendship in Chaim Potok’s ‘The Chosen’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Milwaukee Rep - The Chosen Eli Mayer, Ron Orbach and Hillel Rosenshine in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘The Chosen’

Danny and Reuven are two teenagers who have much in common: they’re academically brilliant; love baseball, are dutifully observant of their Jewish faith and have fathers that are rabbis. Yet there is one major difference: Danny is from the traditional, strict Hasidic yeshiva; Revuen from the more modern orthodox school.

And herein lies the commonalities—and conflicts—within the superb production of The Chosen, an emotionally rich and deeply resonant adaptation of the classic 1967 novel by Chaim Potok. Co-adapted into a play by Potok and Aaron Posner—also the show’s director—it’s a coming-of-age story of the two young men in 1940s Brooklyn, teetering on the brink of World War II. The Rep has done previous adaptations of Potok’s works (2010’s excellent My Name is Asher Lev also co-adapted by Posner).

What makes this adaptation so compelling to watch is the intense, yet lyrical beauty of Potok’s writing brought to life by a truly remarkable cast of four multi-talented actors. We get at the heart of what it means to be an observant Jew as well as the complex relationships between strict yet loving father and dutiful son, traditional versus modern ideologies and finally, Man and God.

Each character encounters and goes through their own suffering: Reuven deals with a physical injury at the start of The Chosen when Danny hits a line drive at Reuven, landing Reuven in the hospital. The two become the most unlikely of friends while Danny deals with his own inner turmoil a non-communicative father, Reb Saunders, and the future expectation for Danny to become a rabbi, when he secretly prefers psychology. Reuven’s father, David Malter, deals with his failing physical health. For Reb Saunders, the psychological torment is unbearable; the discovery of the Holocaust of 6 1/2 million Jews.

Yet in The Chosen, suffering as a central theme doesn’t define these fathers and sons; it changes these four men personally and how they come to view the world, their relationships and, inevitably, themselves.

As Danny, Hillel Rosenshine gives a performance of a lifetime with his nuanced portrayal nicely showcasing a full range of emotions. He is fierce and passionate, yet tender and vulnerable, reminding us that he is just a 15-year-old but his life (and future wife) has been already “chosen” for him.

He is a perfect contrast to Eli Mayer’s Reuven, the narrator of the play. He is modern in in his approach yet completely devoted to his studies and his father, carefree yet focused on his faith and learning. While Danny and Reuven live only five blocks apart, they truly are worlds away. However, create their own bond of friendship, despite the religious and political difference that surround them.

Both Ron Orbach as the staunch conservative Reb Saunders and Steve Routman as David Malter, excel in their respective roles, showing that the relationship between father and son is a long and winding road filled with many challenges and obstacles. For Danny and Reuven, they “choose” to become friends despite the challenges facing them, bonded through faith, family and and ultimately forgiveness.

The Chosen runs through March 31 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 15 minutes including a 20-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.