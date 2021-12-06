Lee Ernst Returns as Scrooge in Fast Paced ‘Christmas Carol’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's "A Christmas Carol"2021 Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge in the Milwaukee Rep's "A Christmas Carol"

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Especially when the Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol returns to the stage after a two-year hiatus. And while the Charles Dickens classic is so universally well known, this current production showcases an inner warmth and tenderness amid the “big moments” due in large part to the tightly focused adaptation and fast paced direction by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. And then there’s that very talented—and large—acting ensemble.

But first things first. Jacob Marley is as dead as the proverbial door nail. There’s no question about that. But in this 2 1/2 hour production (with 20-minute intermission), we see an Ebenezer Scrooge full of human frailties and insecurities, masked by the layers of emotional armor scarred with bitterness, anger and contempt. This finely layered and shaded performance is all due to actor Lee E. Ernest in a welcome return to the role. This Scrooge is unintentionally funny, be it alone in his bedroom or watching that diminutive figure climb down from his oversized counting house desk.

This is a three-dimensional Scrooge, who still has plenty of bark AND bite. But is just as human as the rest of us. There are no spoiler alerts here. We know them all by now—and by heart. Just a number of many terrific performances that support Scrooge, literally and figuratively

Reese Madigan gives the timid Bob Cratchit a voice of his own, rarely seen in ACC. Freed from the emotional shackles of Scrooge, he joyfully leaps at the chance to make snow angels or make faces when the boss is gone. This Bob has a spine of his own. As does the missus. Rána Roman brings a depth to this supporting role in just a few short scenes.

And the rest of this cast is just as good: Kevin Kantor as the Ghost of Christmas Present commands our attention, his lithe form bending and slinking, making this ghost all the more wonderfully magical. Todd Denning is the perfect Ghost of Christmas Present, majestic, jovial, yet commanding. And who else could possibly play Marley’s ghost but Mark Corkins? His Marley is “real” with emotions, scary but also weary and remorseful.

And in one of more touching moments in this ACC is the young apprentice Scrooge and his beloved Belle at the Fezziwig festivities. They move closely together in an intimate dance as the elderly Scrooge is mesmerized, swaying along, placing his hand on theirs as they clasp, and gently touching his cheek for their final kiss. It’s the beginning of the darkness of Scrooge’s soul starting to see—and feel—the light of real human emotions again.

The turning, interlocking set by Todd Edward Ivins is just as fascinating to watch, a technical feat in itself. It smartly illustrates Scrooge’s literal descent into the darkness of his house, Scrooge searching and fumbling about as he makes the arduous journey toward his bedroom after the scary encounter with the door knocker. This is a Scrooge so lost, so unsure of himself, even in his own home.

Music Director Dan Kazemi conjures the appropriate moody and upbeat interludes without relying on traditional, well, um, carols, and is ably supported by Barry G. Funderberg’s resoundingly clear sound design.

After two long years, the wait is over. A Christmas Carol is back. And it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday season—together again.

A Christmas Carol runs through Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For more information, call: 414-224-9490 or visit: milwaukeerep.com