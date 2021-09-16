Marquette Theatre Announces Season of Comedy, Music

× Expand Image via Marquette Theatre

Marquette Theatre’s 2021-22 Season promises to be upbeat and entertaining. The season theme “Together Again” reflects the many ways that characters and actors on stage are reunited over and over again. It also celebrates a return to live theater, reuniting performers with audiences in the Helfaer Theatre.

Opening Marquette’s season will be a special event called the Second Stage Series. This series will feature two comedy classics alternating each day over three weekends, Oct. 1-17. The focus of these performances is on acting with limited scenic and costume elements. The actors in each show play multiple parts, relying on versatility to create theater magic. Neil Simon’s California Suite features four actors playing five couples who meet in the same hotel suite in a series of humorous and touching vignettes. The Taming of the Shrew brings Kate and Petruchio together again in Shakespeare’s explosive, romantic comedy.

Following the Second Stage Series, Marquette Theatre will produce Sarah Ruhl’s Melancholy Play, an absurd modern comedy about sadness, togetherness and almonds. Running Nov. 12-21, this nutty story of social misfits who come together will warm your heart.

Starting in the spring, Marquette will roll out its big musical of the season, Mamma Mia! Featuring the music of ABBA, this charming musical about wedding plans gone awry tells the story of an oddly extended family coming together. Guest-directing this production will be Tony Clements, who appeared in both the Broadway and National Tour productions. Mamma Mia! runs April 1-10, 2022.

Marquette Theatre will end the season with its Theatre for Young Audiences production of Pinkalicious the Musical. This charming musical brings together characters and stories from the beloved Pinkalicious books by Victoria and Elizabeth Kahn.

Catch weekend performances from May 14-2.

Individual tickets and season subscriptions are now available via the Marquette Theatre box office or online at: marquettetheatre.showclix.com.

Marquette Theatre is located at 1304 W. Clybourn St.

Helfaer Box Office: Phone: (414) 288-7504 Email: helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu