Milwaukee Rep Plays with the Constitution

Jessie Fisher in the Milwaukee Rep's 'What the Constitution Means to Me'

Ask someone what’s in the U.S. Constitution and what it means to them personally (including myself) and it might take some time to get a response.

Ask actor and playwright Heidi Schreck and you get—and gain—a vast wealth of knowledge about the specific Articles and Amendments, all in the form of her play, What the Constitution Means to Me, currently running at Milwaukee Rep.

Most importantly, she personalizes it in an entertaining and informative way without turning it into an overly serious lecture. And in the course of 100 minutes (no intermission), we come to understand how our Founding Fathers wrote this document from the, um, male perspective.

While it’s, at heart, a one-actor show, the setting is an American Legion hall where the 40-something Heidi is a 15 year old is competing for scholarship money for college in a debate competition on the U.S. Constitution. The play works, for the most, part given he spectacular performance by Jessie Fisher as Schreck, both young and middle aged. Her relaxed yet confident demeanor immediately creates a bond with the audience, who all “turn into” white men when she debates as teenager. Fisher is so natural in her portrayal that even spontaneous off the cuff remarks work well, be it funny or otherwise.

Personal Notes

Telling the story from a personal note through four generations of women in her family illustrates the impact of laws on her life, and others, that no longer reflect today’s multicultural society. As Heidi plans her abortion, we come to understand the mixed feelings of shame and guilt contrasted with a woman’s right to choose, right up to Roe v. Wade.

And on the subject of domestic violence, it’s clear from the original Articles that women were considering property—at best. Fisher channeling Schreck’s character gives us greater insight into the actual laws but also their lasting impact and consequences.

Fisher is supporting by the talented Will Mobley as the Legionnaire judge and the younger character Danny. His serious deadpan remarks as the judge adds comic relief to the storyline, which at times, wanders when both characters go deep into their personal lives. But it all does circle back around to that everlasting document and how it all connects.

This is definitely an audience participation show and a actual teenage debater comes onstage to debate the adult Heidi on whether to keep or abolish the Constitution. For opening night’s performance, the very energetic and well-spoken Maya O'Day-Biddle took command of the stage in her very convincing arguments.

The audience—now back to our “real” selves—gets to vote. And after all, isn’t that what the Constitution provides? You get to choose.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs through March 17 in the Stiemke Studio. Run time: one hour, 40 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 12 and up. This production contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and discussions of abortion and its stigmatization. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.