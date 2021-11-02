Milwaukee Rep Scores a Touchdown with Packers Tribute

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Dad's Season Tickets - Milwaukee Rep Dad's Season Tickets - Jonathan Gillard Daly and Jamie Mercado

If the thought of bacon-wrapped cheese curds makes you salivate, perhaps you’d better get a ticket to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Dad’s Season Tickets, now playing in the intimate Stackner Cabaret.

The Rep just opened this new musical by Matt Zembrowski, which takes Packers’ pride to a new level. The show was a smash hit in Door County in 2019, and the Rep is offering this production during the current football season. At Sunday’s opening night, some of audience members may have been confused about where they were going. A sea of Packers jerseys, hoodies and sweatshirts could be seen throughout the crowd, to the point where one could almost envision themselves on the bleachers at Lambeau Field.

The play opens in 1996, when Brett Favre was the name on every Packers’ fans lips. The living room set is decorated à la Packermania, with green carpeting that’s striped with yard-line markings, and a back wall that’s basically a shrine to Packer greats such as Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau. Veteran Properties Director Jim Guy must have had a field day (pun intended) in creating this homespun vision of Packers loyalty. Amid the pennants and photos is a traditional crocheted green-white-and-gold throw, folded neatly over the back of a couch. Elsewhere on the couch is a cartoonish-looking pillow of a wide receiver trying to make a goal. Credit also goes to Set Designer Lisa Schlenker, with appropriate lighting by Cor Valentine-Christophe.

Who Gets the Tickets?

The tale focuses on the plight of a recent widower, Frank Kosinski (Jonathan Gillard Daly, a Milwaukee theater stalwart for more than 20 years). The white-haired Frank, who lives in Green Bay, is agonizing over which of his three daughters will inherit his Packers tickets when he dies (yes, this is a real thing in Wisconsin).

Here are the options. His oldest daughter, Rhonda (Kelley Faulkner), grew up spending more time with her late mother in the kitchen than she did at Packers’ games. The middle daughter. Gabby (Sophie Grimm), has been a fervent fan since her first visit to Lambeau Field at age 8. Frank’s youngest daughter, Cordy (Jamie Mercado), is the only one who still lives at home. At the moment, this high school senior is more concerned about her future college plans. It’s clear that she loves her dad and enjoys spending time with him, whatever he may be doing.

Then there are Rhonda and Gabby’s husbands, who provide more than their share of the show’s humor. Rich Pendzich proves his singing as well as his comic talents as Rhonda’s husband, Ralph. Jackson Evans, as Gabby’s husband, seems like a total nerd. Unlike the rest of the family, he doesn’t even bother to dress in gold or green for Sunday football games. But don’t take your eyes off this cagey fellow; by the finale, he has audiences practically rolling in the aisles. The cast performs smartly under Ryan Quinn’s direction.

For sports novices, the show opens with a brief history of the Packers franchise. Also, a few scenes include Ralph explaining football terms to his wife, who is trying to increase her chances of getting the season tickets. If you don’t know a safety from a tight end, football newbies may want to pay attention to Ralph’s remarks. Be prepared for a show that is peppered throughout with player’s names and statistics.

Family Inspiration

Matt Zembrowski, who is responsible for the show’s book, music and lyrics, obviously has taken a cue from one of Door County’s previous mega-hits, Guys on Ice. (This show also has been staged at the Milwaukee Rep.) One of the main themes in Dad’s Season Tickets is family tradition. Daly is perfectly cast as a warm-hearted guy who grew up with a loving-but-distant father who spent most of his days working at a factory to provide for his family. According to Frank, his dad saved up enough money to buy season tickets so that he could spend some quality time with his son.

Not only does the plot have some touching moments, but the show’s musical numbers are equally engaging. The melodies may be simple, but each resonates with the show’s characters. Sophie Grimm steals one scene with her humorous rendition of “You Think You Know a Person,” as she discovers a well-hidden secret about her husband. One of the show’s best numbers makes something out of a day of doing nothing, in “What Do You Do with a Bye Week?” And parents everywhere can empathize with Frank’s plight over his ticket dilemma, in “What Did I Ever Have Children?” The recorded music’s crisp delivery can be credited to Music Director Dan Kazemi, in cooperation with Sound Designer Eric Backus.

The cast has a chance to display multiple Packers outfits during the performance’s two hour run time. Costume Designer Debra Krajec goes full-out in taking the show’s theme to new heights.

This all unfolds in the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, a cozy space where theatergoers sit at small tables and can order appetizers, desserts and drinks before the show or at intermission. But don’t bother scanning the menu for bacon-wrapped cheese curds or Packeroni salad. Those game-day treats will have to wait until one is at home, watching the Packers score another touchdown on TV.

Dad’s Season Tickets continues through Jan. 2 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com, or call 414-224-9490. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test required prior to entering the theater. Masks required.