Milwaukee’s ‘Boswell’ Makes Triumphant Off-Broadway Debut

It was this reviewer’s good fortune to be sitting in a small New York City theater recently to see a preview of Boswell, a play written by Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler and directed by Milwaukee-based actor and director Laura Gordon. The play continues in New York through December 4.

Squeezed into this cozy theater (with only 48 seats), a talented cast of six actors manage to create the 18th century world of Samuel Johnson and his biographer, a Scottish gentleman named James Boswell

Never heard of James Boswell? You’re not alone.

While Samuel Johnson is remembered as one of that century’s greatest literary figures, who is credited with writing an English dictionary, little was known about James Boswell, until as recently as the 1950s.

A trove of Boswell’s journals were discovered in a dusty attic and subsequently published. In his lifetime, Boswell claims the journals were written merely for his own use as a distraction from his usual melancholy. Today, they are admired for their perceptive views of ordinary daily life, as a “window to the past.” The journals also depict a historically important episode in which Boswell takes Johnson on an arduous journey to the eastern coast of Scotland. In his diary, Boswell confesses that it “only” took 10 years of consistent pestering to convince Johnson to undertake the journey.

At first, Johnson was adamant that nothing could be offered by such a “rocky, barren place” (as Scotland). He greatly preferred the relative comforts of life in London. Still, Boswell painted a picture of verdant pastures filled with sheep, acres of rich soil, and a breathtaking landscape of high bluffs towering over a churning sea. At last, Johnson was hooked. He had to see for himself.

Boswell’s Writings Attract an Unusual Reader

The unlikely genesis of Kohler’s script began many years ago, in the home where she grew up. As a pre-adolescent with time on her hands, she stumbled upon a copy of Boswell’s London Journal in the library. She was intrigued by the intimate details of daily life contained in these writings. Reading through passages, she was further drawn in by the evolving friendship between the “great man” and his willing companion. Boswell, never considered a “great man of letters,” was often referred to as “the scribbler.”

Years later, Kohler developed a play out of these diaries. It was called Boswell’s Dreams, and it was presented by Milwaukee’s Renaissance Theaterworks in 2005. Originally, the cast was larger, and the play was much longer than the current version.

After the successful Milwaukee run, Marie Kohler wanted to take her play to the prestigious Edinburgh Festival. The drawback of this scenario was that the script had to be edited to exactly 70 minutes (the New York production runs 90 minutes, with no intermission).

The play was well-received in Edinburgh, and it also impressed an Off-Broadway theater company administrator who attended the festival. She invited Kohler to present the play at their theater on 59th Street (hence the theater’s title of 59E59, which refers to the theater’s address).

Even before the cast steps onstage, the New York production of Boswell looks impressive. The set has a somewhat nautical theme, although it will have many functions. At times, it becomes a London inn, a doctor’s office, and several places in Scotland, including Boswell’s home (all circa 1760s-70s).

Simultaneously, the play contains a contemporary subplot that pits Joan, an American graduate student who is working on her dissertation, against Lady Fiona, an older Scottish woman who keeps Boswell’s writings in her attic. Later, one learns that Fiona is a distant ancestor of Boswell’s.

Often, the historical eras artistically collide, which adds depth and substance to the show.

The six cast members (many imported from Milwaukee) take on the play’s 16 characters. Often, women are dressed in men’s clothing, as they become numerous minor players in the play’s dramatic arch. Somehow, it all seems to work seamlessly, thanks in great part to Laura Gordon’s direction.

Kohler’s Characters Are Multidimensional Human Beings, Complete with Flaws

As Samuel Johnson, Milwaukee actor Brian Mani gives this famous man a somewhat dour presence. Mani has a booming voice that can instantly attract attention in any room. However, Mani cleverly uses the performing space’s intimate setting to often lower his voice to a whisper, if necessary. Mani offers a quixotic character who thinks highly of himself in one moment, and in the next minute can be inquisitive and eager to hear to other’s opinions.

For some unknown reason (according to Johnson), he creates a lifelong friendship with this younger upstart. As Boswell, Josh Krause (another Wisconsin actor) brings an impish, childlike curiosity to his character. He smiles a lot and acts deferentially towards Johnson. When Johnson finally agrees to accompany Boswell to Scotland, Krause can hardly contain himself.

Boswell has precise powers of observation, which cover many subjects. In the diaries, he confesses that “ladies and drink are bliss to me.” Boswell has fallen out of favor with his father, who wants him to settle down and study the law. In reply, Boswell asks him for more money. He continues to party in London, seemingly without a care in the world.

On the distaff side of the cast, Joan (Phoebe Gonzalez) is the first character we encounter. She is as dedicated to her study of Johnson as any earnest graduate student could be. Once she lands in Scotland, Joan is excited at the prospect of uncovering new material about Johnson. Her exploration leads her to an attic owned by Lady Fiona (Miriam A. Laube). In phone calls to her professor in the U.S. (Triney Sandoval), Joan begins by following his exact instructions. But under Lady Fiona’s subtle suggestions, she eventually forges a brave new path for her future.

Also featured in the cast is Rebecca Hurd, who capably fills several roles, both male and female. She is most poignant when appearing as Boswell’s long-suffering wife, Margaret, who keeps the hearth fires burning during her husband’s frequent absences. Even when Boswell is home, Margaret must contend with his nights on the town with some female acquaintances.

The level of acting here is exceptionally high. Frequent visitors to American Players Theatre in Spring Green will be familiar with most of the cast, including Brian Mani, Josh Krause, Triney Sandoval, Phoebe Gonzalez and Rebecca Hurd. Miriam Laube, who plays Lady Fiona, performed in the original Broadway cast of Bombay Dreams. She also has appeared at the Milwaukee Rep and was selected as a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow for the annual summer program at Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot.

On the technical side, credit goes to set designer Jody Sekas, costumes by Misti Bradford, lighting by Katy Atwell, and sound design by Josh Schmidt.

In Boswell, playwright Marie Kohler can be credited for bringing a previously unknown chapter of history to life. In doing so, she illustrates how a longstanding friendship can change people, hopefully for the better.