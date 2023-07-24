MKE Black Theatre Festival Returns to Milwaukee in August

× Expand 'Mud Row' poster

Get ready to be captivated as the highly anticipated MKE Black Theatre Festival returns August 9–27. Organized by Black Arts MKE, this year’s festival has expanded from one week to three and will shine a spotlight on underrepresented voices to reveal the rich tapestry of experiences within the Black community.

Festival directors Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara are brimming with excitement as they talk about bringing their vision to life by creating transformative spaces where attendees can find connection and immerse themselves in stories that reflect their own lives. “We wanted something that, even if we aren't all the same in terms of Black people, we can still relate to,” explains Johnson.

Vergara echoes this outlook, emphasizing the profound importance of showcasing Black leaders coming together and working collaboratively to bring about change. “I think that it’s important for Black people to see that,” he says.

× Expand MKE Black Theatre Festival 2023

Programming the MKE Black Theatre Festival is designed to encompass the multifaceted experiences of people of color. “We’re trying to show what it's like to be a person of color from all angles,” Johnson elaborates. With a diverse array of thought-provoking productions, engaging discussions, and enriching workshops, the festival serves as a catalyst for understanding, unity, and dialogue among its diverse audiences.

Belonging and Recognition

Vergara further emphasizes the festival’s commitment to relatability saying, “We see ourselves in different pieces of all of these three weeks of activities,” underscoring the festival's unwavering dedication to creating a space where attendees are reflected in the performances and events to foster a profound sense of belonging and recognition.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

'The Meeting' poster

This year’s lineup will feature two full-production plays: Mud Row by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marti Gobel; and The Meeting by Jeff Stetson, directed by Denzel Taylor. Mud Row follows two generations of sisters in an area of Pennsylvania called Mud Row as they attempt to work through themes of race, class, love, loss and family to break and bend generational patterns set before them. The production is a new collaboration with Marquette University’s VIP Theatre Program. The Meeting is a one-act play that represents an imaginary meeting between two of the most important men of the Civil Rights Movement, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at a Harlem hotel in 1965.

In addition to full productions of Mud Row and The Meeting, MKE Black Theatre Festival will present several other events where festival-goes will be able to:

Immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Black history through reflections on Black history featuring Everett Marshburn and facilitated by Sheri Williams Pannell and Clayborn Benson III.

Celebrate the vitality of youth and family with the enchanting "Youth & Family Night" directed by Ashley S. Jordan.

Dive into the world of play development with “Air Quote Mike,” a workshop led by Marti Gobel.

Sharpen auditioning skills with an audition masterclass that’s also led by Gobel.

Audition for this holiday season’s production of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity.

Experience the power of spoken word with a poetry set featuring Cedric Dale Hoard and Jasmine Sims.

Events will take place at various venues throughout Milwaukee, including Marquette University, The Table at Alice’s Garden, Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, and Studio 4A at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.MKE

Black Theatre Festival is produced by Black Arts MKE, a Black-led performing arts organization committed to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts and culture. Major supporters and sponsors for MKE Black Theatre Festival include BMO Harris Bank, National Endowment for the Arts, The Black Seed and the United Performing Arts Fund.

Find more information about MKE Black Theatre Festival at www.blackartsmke.org.