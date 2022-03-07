My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Stackner Cabaret

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra - Milwaukee Rep Alex Bechtel, Tiffany Topol and Nygel D. Robinson in the Milwaukee Rep's "My Way"

“If black tie is optional, wear it ... but never wear a tux on a Sunday” – Frank Sinatra

From a proper perspective Frank Sinatra’s impact comes into focus: big band-era crooner who served as prototype for all the pop stars to follow; actor who effortlessly veered from comedy to pathos; Las Vegas legend and de facto leader of the Rat Pack.

Sunday evening at Stackner Cabaret, Alex Bechtel, Kara Mikula, Nygel D. Robinson and Tiffany Topol delivered over 50 reasons why Sinatra is a legend. With the intimate stage set up as a nightclub booth, the vocalists/multi-instrumentalists traded off songs grouped by categories such as locations (“I Love Paris,” “Chicago,” “South of the Border” and “L.A. Is My Lady”); film and Broadway tunes (“I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “I Only Have Eyes for You”).

Lucky folks in the front row became part of the show, with vocalists serenading them and offering roses.

“Let the ice sink in your glass so the flavors will blend; a carton of milk is better than a serving of warm vodka” Ol’ – Blue Eyes

The performers segued with minimal props—most effectively booze, or at least the suggestion of booze. There was a bottle of the hard stuff atop the grand piano. And when Robinson and Topol strummed the sublime samba arrangement of “Somethin’ Stupid,” Bechtel joined in on cocktail shaker. Among other highlights, “It Was a Very Good Year” gave each vocalist a verse as the lyrics of the minor-key tune glanced backward on memories made all the more vivid thanks to Mikula’s autumnal violin.

The evening also offered plenty of Sinatrivia. His 1955 album In the Wee Small Hours is considered the first concept record and his recording of “Fly Me to the Moon” was played by NASA Apollo astronauts on missions to you—guessed-it. From his humble origins in Hoboken, NJ, Sinatra could see his future across the Hudson River to New York and over his shoulder to Hollywood and Las Vegas.

“May you live to be 100 and may the last voice you hear be mine” – The Chairman Of The Board

The second set candidly acknowledged Sinatra as a depressive personality whose empathy allowed him to feel highs and lows the lyric writer wants to get cross. As expected, “My Way,” Sinatra’s definitive take on Paul Anka’s lyric of self-determination was the night’s crescendo.

Show up for the songs of Sinatra, rightfully top-billed as the focus, but the real star of the evening is quickly revealed to be Bechtel, Mikula, Robinson and Topol. Sure, their vocal talent was expected but by the end of the two-set performance they played every instrument in a music store: piano, upright bass, tenor guitar, violin, flute, drum kit, guitar, saxophone, bongos, trumpet and banjo.

Regrets? Only one to mention. With over 1300 tunes credited to Sinatra’s recording career, it’s understandable if one or two get left out. But if they took requests, I’d love to hear his Tommy Dorsey-era tune, “We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me).”

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra plays at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret through May 1 milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/my-way