People of Color Challenge Audience to Reconsider Stereotypes

× Expand Photo by Joshua Meitz VIP Theatre "The Light" VIP Theatre's "The Light"

Voices Included for People of Color (VIP) Theatre launched its inaugural production—and beginning of its new company—at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre last weekend with The Light by Loy A. Webb. It is an intimate two actor drama that challenges the audience to consider the stereotypes—and oppression—facing people of color in their everyday lives as seen through the eyes of Genesis (Martilla Marechal) and her boyfriend, Rashad (Joseph Brown, Jr.)

The two characters face so many seemingly insurmountable challenges in this 60-minute production (no intermission) that it’s a wonder they’re so together, separately and as a couple Credit that to the solid performances by both actors under the well-paced direction of Marti Gobel with co-direction by Malaina Moore.

Marechal’s Genesis is a spirited, passionate woman who has her own secrets and does a fine job of commanding the stage as she slowly reveals herself. As Rashad, Brown is a gentle, caring young man coming back from his own misfortunes. His soft-spoken nature fits Rashad but made it difficult at times to hear—and understand— all the dialogue in The Light, given all the ideas floating about between the two.

Lilliana Gonzalez’ set design of Genesis’ Hyde Park, Chicago, condo is smart yet cozy, reflecting the nature of its owner’s character.

“I need ... I need some light,” laments Genesis as she confronts the challenges of her life at play’s end. The journey toward “the light” is not an easy one for her and Rashad. But as they learn, the best place to look for it, is to search within themselves—and each other.

The Light runs through April 30 at the Evan P. And Marion Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St. For more information, call 414-288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website: marquette.edu/communication/helfaer-box-office.php.