Relaxing Reggae Adventure

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Three Little Birds' Zoe Chambers (front) and Amira Harris in First Stage’s 'Three Little Birds'

The children of today are being handed some of the biggest problems imaginable. Given how serious everything is, it’s easy to overlook the importance of the right kind of relaxation. First Stage gives young audiences and their parents an important reminder of the importance community and relaxation with Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds. Based on a story by Marley’s daughter Cedella, the story focusses itself on Ziggy, a Jamaican boy who is too afraid of potential dangers to leave the cozy comfort of his home.

Ziggy ’s best friend and his favorite bird coax him out of the house on an adventure that includes a run-in with a dangerous, malevolent spirit. The coming-of-age musical comes alive with musical theater adaptations of Marley’s classics. Reggae is delivered largely in the harmony of vocals which not only teach about the importance of friendship and togetherness—they also tell the story of Jamaica itself.

Ogunde Tremayne radiates with warmth and energy as Ziggy’s “pet” Dr. Bird. James Carrington is passionately villainous in the role of the evil spirit Duppy who schemes to get Ziggy’s hair so that he can add its power to his. The design of the production manages to do a great deal with very little. Sydney Lynne Thomas’ set design vividly establishes a lush, atmospheric Jamaica without cluttering the stage at all. Nearly everything onstage is on wheels, allowing for quick changes of scenery as Ziggy and company swiftly flit from one place to the next in a quick-moving adventure. Costume designer Kenann Quander draws substantial inspiration from the traditional moods of reggae.

First Stage’s Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds runs through May 21 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit firststage.org.