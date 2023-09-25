‘Run Bambi Run,’ the Bembenek Musical, at Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'Run Bambi Run' Sarah Gliko, Erika Olson and Jessica Kantorowitz in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Run Bambi Run'

Lawrencia Bembenek. Nickname: “Bambi.” Former police offer. Ex Playboy Bunny. Convicted killer. A name well-known to her native Milwaukee community. But infamously known worldwide for the sensational story behind the murder of her then husband’s wife. And her daring escape from a Wisconsin prison.

Bembenek’s true-life story mixing a gruesome crime with love on the run has now been turned into a wonderfully creative and highly entertaining stage musical, Run Bambi Run at Milwaukee Rep. With the array of talent involved, Bambi has been served well—at least, on stage—as the audience watches “the truth” unfold.

Director Mark Clements has teamed with Eric Simonson (book) and Gordon Gano (music and lyrics) to create “a new rock musical” that deftly mixes the serious with the comical, the surreal with the factual, all while walking the line between reality and parody. It works so well that the audience just as engaged in the search for the truth as is Bambi and her supporters.

First some facts: Bembenek was accused of murdering Christine Schultz, the ex-wife of her (then) husband Elfred Schultz in May 1981, five months after Bambi and Fred married. The motive? Jealousy and Fred’s alimony payments. Bambi is arrested a month later and in March 1982 is convicted and sentenced life in prison. Eight years later, she escapes to Canada with her fiancé Nick, the brother of an inmate. But within three months they’re arrested and facing extradition. She is determined to prove her innocence once and for all as more and more information comes out bout the investigation, coverups and corrupt5ion within the legal processes.

Despite the “rock” moniker, composer Gano—of Violent Femmes fame—employs so many musical genres to such great effect that the music effortlessly tells much of this story. From country to disco to polka to everything in between, the cast of 12 rises to the challenge and performs in that “speak sing” way. And what a multitalented cast this is!

As Bambi, Erika Olson fully inhabits the role, exuding a tough exterior while protecting the vulnerable interior, harnessing a vocal prowess that matches Bambi’s determination to prove her innocence. She is a perfect counterpart to Ken Allen Neely’s Fred. Performing at opening weekend’s Saturday matinee, Neely subtly reveals the persuasive (dead: manipulative) core to Fred’s slick, silver-tongued facade. Both play so well off the other that it’s easy to We how they ended up in this terrible tragedy.

And in supporting roles, Douglas Goodhart delights in an over-the-top hilarious turn as Bambi’s attorney, Don Eisenberg. Ditto for Matt Daniels as the stoic, stern-faced former Milwaukee Police Chief Harold Breier. In a flash, Daniels transforms the stone-faced chief into yet another bit of farcical relief with Breier breaking into song and playing along on a ukulele. And the bit gets funnier each time Daniels does it.

Lawrencia Bembenek died in 2010 of liver and kidney failure in a hospice facility. She was 52 years old.

As Bambi declares early on, “I ain’t no killer.” You decide.

Run Bambi Run is a fascinating and entertaining investigation in the ongoing search for the truth.

Run Bambi Run runs through Oct. 22 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 16 and up. This production contains gunshots, fog/smoke, strobe lights as well as other loud sounds including live music. Production also includes profanity, suggested drug usage, limited nudity and adult themes. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.