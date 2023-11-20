‘School of Rock’ Raises the Roof at Skylight Music Theatre

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre ‘School of Rock’ Skylight Music Theatre's ’School of Rock’

Attention theater lovers! School of Rock is now in session and raising the roof at Skylight Music Theatre. And for those of you inclined to play “air guitar,” (and other assorted “air” instruments) now’s the chance to see what a group of very talented young people can do with the real stuff—along with one “man-child” who’s their “teacher.” At least when it comes all subjects related to a curriculum of rock ‘n’ roll mastery.

This stage musical production is based on the 2003 film with new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and really “rocks the house” given the high-energy staging and direction by Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger and the amazing cast of actors, young and old.

For those unfamiliar with this ‘school”: Dewey Finn is a down and out rock star wannabe who’s been kicked out of his own band, loses his day job, owes his best friend months of rent ... you get the picture. He’s determined—and desperate-to win the battle of the bands completion featuring his now rival ex bandmates and a large cash price.

When he intercepts a a phone call for his bestie Ned, a teacher, Dewey pretends to be Ned to earn some bucks. Problem is, he’s never taught and he’s now at an elite, affluent prep school. Cue the potential craziness and all out fun as he secretly teaches his students how play in a rock band.

Dewey is the perfect mix of moocher-con artist-creative anarchist and is an absolute delight to watch given the spectacular performance by Joey Sanzaro. He completely inhabits the role and adds so much given his every movement and gesture. (Jack Black played Dewey in the movie version).. The supporting cast of adult actors are all standouts, especially Stephanie Staszak as the uptight proper prep principal who lets loose at Dewey’s urging and Dewey’s best bud, Ned, played to great comic effect by Jake Horstmeier.

But the stars of this School are literally the kids. And these kids are more than alright; they excel in their supporting roles as well as an ensemble. It’s a credit to their training how well they hold the stage as a group as well as individually.

School of Rock rules! And the fun is watching how the other “rules” get tossed aside and turned into a life lesson on finding yourself through the power and expression of music. And if you can rock out with these young people— in your seats, of course –you’re in the band.”

School of Rock: The Musical runs through Dec. 30 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Run time: two hours, 40 minutes including a 20-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 8 and up. For more information, call the box office at: 414-291-7800, or visit: skylightmusictheatre.org