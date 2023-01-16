Shakespeare Gets Grungy at the Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'Much Ado About Nothing' Jonathan Gillard Daly, Kenneth Hamilton and Mark Corkins in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Much Ado About Nothing' .

Let the Games Begin!!! The “word” games that is. Because, after all, we’re talking William Shakespeare and his clever back-and-forth banter, which is front and center in the delightfully updated version of Much Ado About Nothing now playing at Milwaukee Rep.

“Updated” here means almost 400 years fast forward since the play was first performed; to be specific the 1990s. The setting is still in Messina, Italy. But this production is filled with music, specifically the grunge rock sound of the ‘90s (courtesy of music director-and-composer Dan Kazemi’s Nirvana-ish tunes set to actual words from the 16th Century).

This Much Ado is more rom-com thanks to director Laura Braza, who makes the Bard’s complex language so much more accessible to modern day audiences with deft characterizations that emphasize meaning within the broader scope of romance meets comedy equals pure entertainment.

But the plot’s the thing here (deep breath): In a constant “skirmish of wit,” Beatrice and Benedick have a love-hate-but secretly love relationship; Claudio loves Hero, who is the daughter of Leonato, who’s good friends with Don Pedro, whose evil. rother Don John (skillfully played by actress Michelle Shupe) is out to ruin the happiness of the much happy Claudio/Hero.

Shakespeare always includes plenty of twists and turns and there’s more to be enjoyed in this production.

Having song and dance in this contemporized version really helped to break up the long monologues and expository scenes that make up much of the Bard’s writing. However, some of the musical underlays competed at times with the dialogue, be it acoustic strumming or electric guitar twanging. But it sure made the “party” scenes vibrant and come alive as the women wore their short cocktail dresses, the men their fancy suits, all dancing the night away to choreographer Jenn Rose’s ‘90s like dance steps.

But the core strengths of this production lies in the excellent acting ensemble of 15 actors, all of whom make their characters—lead and supporting—three dimensional, a rarity with a larger cast. There is so much always going in in the verbal and non-verbal gestures of Nate Burger’s fully realized portrayal of Benedick. At turns, hilarious, serious, comedic, this is an amazing performance as is that of his counterpart, Beatrice played with such strength and attitude by Alex Keiper. Director Braza has elevated the eavesdropping scenes with these two into such slapstick hilarity that it only underscores the timeless nature of how Shakespeare’s words can be interpreted and made new again in the 21st century.

So, if revisiting Shakespeare in the 1990s is your thing, then there’s much to be found in this Nothing. Namely, a classic new-fashioned good time.

Much Ado About Nothing runs through Feb. 12 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 45 minutes with a separate 20-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information, call the box office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com.