That Beloved ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Comes to Marquette

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee animates a cozy space in Marquette University this month as its theater department stages a production of the beloved musical. Scenic Designer Stephen Hudson-Mairet cleverly scales the musical’s cavernous cafegymatorium into a place small enough to fit on an intimate stage while still managing to seem at least somewhat big and ominous. The set offers a glimpse at the immersive immensity of a world of stresses and anxieties as kids engage in one of the biggest contests of their lives.

Miranda Hunt summons a great amount of poise to the production in the role of spelling bee host Rona Lisa Perretti. Aiding her in the endeavor is a wryly witty Matthew Torkilsen as Vice Principal Panch. Hunt and Torklison serve as admirably charismatic anchors to the rest of the large musical comedy cast. Director Karen Estrada brings a wide range of different personalities to the stage with ample room for each actor to amplify his or her unique style. Matthew Read has a powerfully capable presence onstage in the role of the deft and awkward William Barfée. Lydia Burke is impressively expressive as the ambitious Olive Ostrovksy, who befriends Barfee in the midst of the competition. The scattered range of characters includes some very endearing performances. Natalie Murray makes a particularly unique impression as the offbeat savant Leaf Coneybear. Contrasted against Murray is Alex Merkel, who deftly navigates the personality of the the precise over-achiever Marcy Park. Under Estrada’s direction, the musical gradually increases tensions right up until the very end of a sharply executed production.

Marquette University Theatre’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs through Oct. 16 at the Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For ticket reservations and more, visit Marquette Theater online.