Theatre Gigante’s Emotionally Resonant ‘Three Other Sisters’

× Expand Photo by Colin Gawronski Theatre Gigante 'Three Other Sisters' Simone Ferro, Tori Watson, and Isabelle Kralj in Theatre Gigante's 'Three Other Sisters'

A traditional tale of three sisters opens onstage with three window frames which hover against an illuminated background on the intimate stage of the Kenilworth 508 Theater. Theatre Gigante warms the stage at the end of September with Three Other Sisters, an emotionally resonant tale of three women living together. Each one of them is waiting for the same sailor to return from the sea so he can marry them. Each one of them is unaware that he has promised the same thing to the other two.

Isabelle Kralj resonates with playful, child-like energy in the role of the central sister. Kralj’s presence always manages to bring a simple, expansively vibrant radiance to the stage. Her energy mixes well with the other two sisters. Simone Ferro delivers a dreamy vision of poetry to the stage as a sister who is as in love with cinema as she is the sailor. Tori Watson plays to a more sensual, physical longing for the sailor. Watson’s energy plays a bit more to the wistful comedy of the show than the other two sisters. Watson’s magnetic, subtly witty presence provides a welcome accent to the somnambulant restlessness of the production.

Peter Donalds and Andy Miller provide a smooth, rhythmic musical backdrop to the production which coats the quiet desperation of the three sisters in the coziness of gracegul guitar, polite percussion and gentle vocals. With Three Sisters Gigante conjures a powerful theatrical mood that elegantly illustrates an era when half the population existed solely in servitude. Early on in the narration, it is clearly stated that this was a point in history in which women were allowed to do much beyond the domain of the domestic. Three sisters live in the same house. They laugh, love, argue and ... above all ... wait...

Theatre Gigante’s production of Three Other Sisters ran for one weekend only. For more information on upcoming shows, visit theatregigante.org.