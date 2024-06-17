Theatrical Tendencies’ Tightly Nuanced Satire

× Expand Photo by K. Synold Theatrical Tendencies - Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike Vanya (Mark Neufang), Sonia (Jillian Smith), Spike (Kevin J. Gadzalinski) and Masha (Lesley Grider) in Theatrical Tendencies' ‘Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike’

A sharply witty group of characters emerge onstage bickering comically as the summer settles-in around the edges of West Allis. Theatrical Tendencies presents the early 21st century Chekhovian sitcom Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike. Director Mark E. Schuster guides a clever cast through the weird convolutions of the late playwright Christopher Durang’s strangely adroit social satire on the cozy, little studio stage at Inspiration Studios.

Mark Neufang and Jillian Smith are pleasantly antagonistic as Vanya and Sonya: a pair of middle-aged siblings living in the Pennsylvania farmhouse in which they grew-up. Neufang has a humbly warm comic austerity about him as Vanya. Smith is deeply engaging as the timid, self-deprecating Sonya who is more than ready to break free from her insecurities and become the person she could have been all along.

Vanya and Sonya are soon joined by their sister Masha and her latest boyfriend Spike. Masha is a widely successful aging actress of stage and screen played with requisite comic arrogance by Lesley Grider. Vanya and Sonya are a bit exasperated by her young, mesomorphic boyfriend Spike. Kevin J. Gadzalinski is a great deal of fun as the thickly oblivious Spike.

The cast is rounded-out with a couple of clever performances. Jaleesa Joy is quite appealing as the intermittently precognitive maid Cassandra. Madison Van Allen conjures irrepressible wonder and energy to the stage as the intellectually curious girl next door who desperately wants to be an actress just like Masha. Schuster conducts the intricate nuances of stress and tension between the cast as the ensemble winds its way through a satisfying evening’s comedy.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike runs through June 23 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 South 73rd St. For ticket reservations and more, visit theatricaltendencies.com.