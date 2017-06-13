City Limits Music Festival: The Incident (5:30pm), Beaumont James (6:15pm), The Piss Poor Players (7pm), Granger Smith w/Earl Dibbles Jr. (8:30pm)
City Lounge 3455 E. Layton Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Event time: WHEN July 14 – Gates Open 5PM-10PM, Official After Party at City Lounge until 2:30AM July 15 – Gates Open 3PM-10PM, Official After Party at City Lounge until 2:30AM
Featuring National Country Artist Headliners both days alongside local talent, City Limits Music
Festival aims to change Milwaukee’s Southside (the City of Cudahy) through music. City Limits
Music Festival was originally designed as a civic celebration for our city and joined many local
businesses together for support. A normally forgotten community gained national attention,
winning a 2016 SpinGo Must Go event award.
Partnering this year with the support of WMIL our reach will be even greater!
Community Exposure, Music, Outdoor Fun, City Limits Music Festival.
www.citylimitsfest.com