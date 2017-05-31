Event time: 5:30pm-8pm

Resisting President Trump and Governor Walker’s anti-environmental agendas can test even the most battle-hardened conservationists.

Never fear, Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters has the remedy for our weary warriors! Drinking delicious Lakefront beer!

Recycle and recharge your energy, vent with fellow conservationists, discuss your next strategy, and hear about how you can plug into upcoming actions with Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters.

For $20 you’ll get a special Lakefront Brewery Environmental Tour, four (yes, four) pours of tasty, award-winning Lakefront beer, and delicious appetizers. Proceeds will benefit Wisconsin League of Conservation Voter’s work to protect our air, land, and water.

Price: $20 per person http://conservationvoters.org/event/drink-resist-recycle/