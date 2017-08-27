First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 1pm and 3:30pm Sat. and Sun.

In Milwaukee there lives a very special young man. One who sees more deeply than others. He sees so much that he loves in his city, but he also sees the fractures. And when this special boy begins to see icebergs floating into Milwaukee, he alone must find a way to help his community navigate through the dangerous waters. From internationally recognized playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer comes a contemporary folk tale inspired by conversations with our community. Suggested for families with young people ages 10 – 17+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
