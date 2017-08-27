First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Performance times vary Thursday - Sunday

Back by popular demand, this treasured classic comes to life on stage this holiday season. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season? Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they learn the true meaning of Christmas. This is one holiday gift the entire family will adore. Suggested for families with young people ages 4 – 14+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-11-30 00:00:00