Please join us at the Kid Boogie Down March Magic Dance Party and prepare to be AMAZED by our special guest ...

Watch as he walks around performing mystifying tricks leading up to an astounding stage show that everyone of all ages can enjoy!

Kid Boogie Down is a Family Friendly Dance Party. Children of all ages can come 'Get Down' to a live DJ music/video show complete with lights, bubbles, and more!

Doors open at 10.30am. Party starts at 11am.

Complimentary with each admission price: Each child will receive a small drink and snack. Each adult will receive a Free Beverage token (Good for Beer or Soda!)





** Sorry, no reservations. First come, first seated by hostess. No table saving.