Extension Cord Presents:

Legendary Shack Shakers w/

special guests Wood Chickens & The Jukebox Romantics

Club Garibaldi (21+)

Described by guitar legend Jeff Beck as a cross between the Yardbirds and the Sex Pistols, Legendary Shack Shakers has obviously earned quite a name for itself. The bands hell-for-leather roadshow is infamous for its unique brand of Southern Gothic that is all-at-once irreverent, revisionist, soulful, dangerous, and fun.

Led by their wildly charismatic, rail-thin frontman/blues-harpist, J.D. Wilkes, the Shack Shakers are a four-man wrecking crew from the South whose explosive interpretations of the blues, punk, rock and country have made fans, critics and legions of potential converts into true

believers.