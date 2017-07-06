Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair

Event time: 10am-5pm Sat and 10am-5pm Sun

Browse and buy art of all kinds – ceramics, prints, wearables, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more at a beautiful venue along Downtown Milwaukee's Riverwalk. More than 100 artists, all selected by jury, will show their one-of-a-kind work. Family-friendly event with refreshments available to enjoy in the cool shade of the chestnut tree grove just off the riverfront.

New this year: Artwork designed to showcase Milwaukee's dynamic skyline – "SKYSCRAPER" themed art in the iMaGine tent. Check it out! 10–5 both days, FREE admission.

Price: FREE!