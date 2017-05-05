Perennial Bier Dinner

Event time: 7pm-10pm

Join us May 25th for the Lowlands Group's first ever outdoor bier dinner, hosted on the rooftop patio at Café Hollander in Mequon! Featuring a locally sourced menu with 5 courses, and 6 spectacular biers from Perennial Artisan Ales, welcome summer to Wisconsin in the best way—with a truly gezellig experience. Guests can purchase their tickets at https://perennialbierdinner.eventbrite.com.

MENU

Welcome Bier

Amuse Bouche:

Toast points, cambazola cream, pickled micro veg, microgreens, sweet pepper coulis

Paired with Saison de Lis

Salad:

Watercress, nasturtium, mariecke gouda, bacon lardons, warm heirloom tomato vinaigrette

Paired with Savant Beersel

Fish:

Grilled rushing waters trout, orzo salad with arugula pesto, sweet onion-fennel jam, sherry compound butter

Paired with Funky Wit

Sorbet:

Meyer lemon-basil

Entree:

Sliced, roasted lamb loin, guanciale, morel, gnocchi, pistachio, maple-walnut gastrique

Paired with Cave Torch IPA

Dessert:

Door county cherry-rhubarb tart, dark chocolate, espresso creme anglaise

Paired with Abraxas

Price: Guests can purchase their tickets at https://perennialbierdinner.eventbrite.com.