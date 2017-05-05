Perennial Bier Dinner
Cafe Hollander (Mequon) 5900 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Event time: 7pm-10pm
Join us May 25th for the Lowlands Group's first ever outdoor bier dinner, hosted on the rooftop patio at Café Hollander in Mequon! Featuring a locally sourced menu with 5 courses, and 6 spectacular biers from Perennial Artisan Ales, welcome summer to Wisconsin in the best way—with a truly gezellig experience. Guests can purchase their tickets at https://perennialbierdinner.eventbrite.com.
MENU
Welcome Bier
Amuse Bouche:
Toast points, cambazola cream, pickled micro veg, microgreens, sweet pepper coulis
Paired with Saison de Lis
Salad:
Watercress, nasturtium, mariecke gouda, bacon lardons, warm heirloom tomato vinaigrette
Paired with Savant Beersel
Fish:
Grilled rushing waters trout, orzo salad with arugula pesto, sweet onion-fennel jam, sherry compound butter
Paired with Funky Wit
Sorbet:
Meyer lemon-basil
Entree:
Sliced, roasted lamb loin, guanciale, morel, gnocchi, pistachio, maple-walnut gastrique
Paired with Cave Torch IPA
Dessert:
Door county cherry-rhubarb tart, dark chocolate, espresso creme anglaise
Paired with Abraxas
Price: Guests can purchase their tickets at https://perennialbierdinner.eventbrite.com.