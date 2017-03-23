Polly Gibbons
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Event time: 8pm
Back by popular demand, we are excited to once again welcome Polly Gibbons to our Club Series!
Polly Gibbons is one of the most respected and talked about young singer/songwriters of her generation. With warm, rich, soulful vocals and an innate blues sensibility, Gibbons has been likened to many of the jazz and soul greats, bringing to shows her own storytelling and earnest depth along with her unique humor and fun. My Own Company, her debut UK jazz album with James Pearson, was released in February 2015, with Gibbons sounding rarer and more beautiful than ever.
Price: TICKETS $30
