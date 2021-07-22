This Week in Milwaukee: July 22-28, 2021

Not just any parade, the return of Rainbow Summer concerts, the Riverwest 24 bicycle event and mini-festival Ayre in the Square and more are on tap this week.

Thursday July 22

NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Parade, 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

FIFTY YEARS IN THE MAKING! The 2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their title with a parade through downtown, beginning at 11 a.m.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will take part in the parade, which will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The parade will then proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north onto N. Water St. From there, the route will continue on N. Water St. to E. Knapp St. before ending on E. Knapp St. at the Milwaukee River.

Following the parade, a championship celebration will be held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage.

Warrior Songs Fundraiser @ Linnemans Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Jason Moon and friends Jeff Mitchell, The Mambo Surfers, Love, Light and Harmony, Trouvaille and Kevin Mason offer a night of story and song in support of Warrior Songs, the non-profit organization which seeks to help bring hope and healing to veterans through music. Through a variety of programs Warrior Songs uses music to assist veterans and civilians to more fully understand and integrate all aspects of the war experience. We wrote about the second album in the Warrior Songs series, Women at War here.

Marc Broussard @ Peck Pavilion, 7 p.m.

“Don't Be Afraid To Call Me” by Marc and Ted Broussard

Believe it or not, there was a time when you could see live music almost every noon hour (and selected evenings) outdoors at the Downtown Peck Pavilion. After 17 years, the Marcus Center has revived live music on the river with Rainbow Summer Reimagined, beginning with this performance by Louisiana-bred guitarist Marc Broussard. His bayou soul music comes honestly as his dad, Ted Broussard, is a Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Event Information

Friday, July 23

RIVERWEST 24 @ Center and Pierce Streets

Need another reason to be cheerful? The Riverwest 24-hour bike race aka “The People’s Holiday,” returns with a few changes due to the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, the “race” components will be postponed until next year. For 2021, organizers have planned 100 bonuses throughout the community. Riders can pick up the starter zine/bonus list (at no cost) from noon-6 p.m. at Start/Finish on Friday, July 23.

When riders pick up their starter zine on Friday, it will include a list of all the bonuses with locations, and times to explore for 24 hours at your own pace, completing as many bonuses as you can.

Although there are no laps to count this year, riders win by choosing their own adventure” in 24 hours and picking up as many zine pages and riding the course in between.

Saturday, July 24

Ayre in the Square @ Catalano Square, 4 p.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

Live music returns to Catalano Square in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward with a pair of free Saturday mini-festivals on July 24 and August 21 featuring local artists. The July lineup includes progressive blues rock band Wonderful Bluffer, cello and drums duo Nineteen Thirteen, Moonglow’s chill soul-funk and eclectic sound of The Panoptics.

Cheelabration 2021 @ Daily Taco & Cantina (105 W. Freistadt Road, Thiensville), Noon

Photo credit: Matthew Bushey Willy Porter

This day-long, fully-tented, indoor/outdoor, family-friendly, community-wide event celebrates eight years for the cheel, the Nepalese restaurant that was destroyed by a fire in late 2020. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cheel rebuild. Featured music acts include: Comfort Shag, The Hot and Dirty Brass Band, the Willy Porter Band and set breaks by the cheel "All-stars" featuring Pierre Lee, Stephen Hull, Pat Love and Misha Siegfreid.

Back in the Backyard: Bella Brutto w/Francesca and Tom, (3320 Anders Lane, Brookfield.) 4 p.m.

Want to chill at a backyard concert? Long running group Bella Brutto’s new song “We Had the Weather” hints at the eclectic bag of quirky songs these folks have created over the years. Duo Francesca and Tom open this BYOLC (Bring Your Own Lawn Chair) show.

Sunday, July 25

Arrow w/ Jack Tell @ The Cooperage, 4 p.m.

Back in December 2019, Arrow played one of its first performances in a perfect setting at the at the now-closed Captain Pabst Pilot House. Here is a chance to catch the band in what might be only its fourth performance. Playing tight, hook filled songs that seem to be forgotten hits from late-night FM radio of years past, Arrow has a sound that is familiar yet not retro; they are worth keeping on your radar.

Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons @ Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Original “Jersey Boy” Frankie Valli opens his tour with a Milwaukee show. Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, has gained a resurgence thanks to Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group, with hits “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”