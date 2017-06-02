PRF BBQ (1pm)

Google Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00

Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Saturday, June 10th – CLUB GARIBALDI

1:00-1:30 Terminal Orchestra

1:45-2:15 Tarek Sabbar

2:30-3:00 F/i

3:15-3:45 Mint Mile

4:00-4:30 Lars F.M.

4:45-5:15 Gauss

5:30-6:00 the god-eaters

6:15-6:45 Petrillo

7:00-7:30 Body Futures

7:30-8:30 DINNER

8:30-9:10 Poster Children

9:10-9:30 SNWV (floor)

9:30-10:10 Arcwelder

10:10-10:30 RAFFLE

10:30-11:00 Rally

11:15-11:45 Maple Stave

12:00-12:30 The Conformists

12:45-1:15 Trophy Wives

Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - PRF BBQ (1pm) - 2017-06-10 00:00:00