PRF BBQ (1pm)
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Saturday, June 10th – CLUB GARIBALDI
1:00-1:30 Terminal Orchestra
1:45-2:15 Tarek Sabbar
2:30-3:00 F/i
3:15-3:45 Mint Mile
4:00-4:30 Lars F.M.
4:45-5:15 Gauss
5:30-6:00 the god-eaters
6:15-6:45 Petrillo
7:00-7:30 Body Futures
7:30-8:30 DINNER
8:30-9:10 Poster Children
9:10-9:30 SNWV (floor)
9:30-10:10 Arcwelder
10:10-10:30 RAFFLE
10:30-11:00 Rally
11:15-11:45 Maple Stave
12:00-12:30 The Conformists
12:45-1:15 Trophy Wives
Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance